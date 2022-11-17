ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's gotten worse': Purdue football coach makes $5.1 million but won't give up on old car

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm can't give up on his car, even if it's giving up on him.

Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine asked about the stats of Brohm's 2004 Honda Accord.

"It's gotten worse," the coach said, rattling off issues such as dents that prevent a passenger door from opening, lighting falling into the back seat and "the battery wouldn't start quite a bit."

Brohm said his 17-year-old son uses one of their cars for work, so what's the coach left with? Living less than a mile from football facilities helps.

Up next: Odds, TV, radio, tickets as Purdue seeks the Big Ten West title

"I take our golf cart back and forth to work every day," he said. "I don't think I've driven my car in a couple months."

He could get a new car, considering his 2022 salary is $5.1 million, according to a USA TODAY database.

But he plans on sticking it out.

"There's a lot of issues with it, but I think we'll get it back here soon," Brohm said.

