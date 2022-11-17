Read full article on original website
Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, wants to help you spread holiday cheer! That’s why they are encouraging people to eat, drink and be merry with Cheerwine recipes this holiday season! Each year Cheerwine releases the special edition Holiday Punch. To celebrate the release they have partnered with 14 chefs, mixologists, and well-known community members from across the Carolinas. Each of these individuals created a brand new recipe featuring Cheerwine just in time for the holidays. Each recipe whether food or drink features Cheerwine, Cheerwine Syrup, or Cheerwine Holiday Punch.
Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina
Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
