Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, wants to help you spread holiday cheer! That’s why they are encouraging people to eat, drink and be merry with Cheerwine recipes this holiday season! Each year Cheerwine releases the special edition Holiday Punch. To celebrate the release they have partnered with 14 chefs, mixologists, and well-known community members from across the Carolinas. Each of these individuals created a brand new recipe featuring Cheerwine just in time for the holidays. Each recipe whether food or drink features Cheerwine, Cheerwine Syrup, or Cheerwine Holiday Punch.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO