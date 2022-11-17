Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wisconsin football: Updated bowl projections for the Badgers
A look at which bowl game the Wisconsin Badgers are currently projected to play in after becoming bowl eligible over the weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
Badgers open as a 2.5-point favorite over Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. -- Aiming to regain possession of Paul Bunyan's Axe, Wisconsin (6-5, 4-3) opened as a 2.5-point favorite over Minnesota (7-4, 4-3) ahead of Saturday's border battle, according to Circa Sportsbook. UW leads the all-time series 62-61-8. Going back to 2004, the Badgers have taken 16 of the last...
University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
Three reasons why bowl eligibility is important for the Badgers
This season won’t end with a Big Ten West title, and this team certainly won’t sniff one of those marquee bowl games, but the Wisconsin Badgers will have a 13th game nonetheless. While the Badgers have fallen woefully short of their lofty preseason ambitions, they accomplished something to...
captimes.com
Q&A: UW-Madison's Emmett Lockwood is breaking barriers in the pool
Emmett Lockwood, 19, is the first openly transgender athlete on the University of Wisconsin-Madison men's water polo team and proud of it. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. The summer before Lockwood started at UW, Wisconsin’s Republican Legislature renewed a push to bar transgender athletes from participating in...
Seven divisional titles decided at 2022 WIAA State Football Championships
The 2022 WIAA State Football Championships were held Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Seven divisional state champions were crowned during the two-day event at the University of Wisconsin. Stratford (Division 6) and Kimberly (Division 1) both earned its eighth state championship, which...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole To Retire From Evers Administration
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will be retiring from the Evers Administration on Nov. 23, 2022, after a long and dedicated 35 year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Public Schools To Receive $52 Million From The Common School Fund In 2023, Over $11 Million More Than 2022
MADISON, Wis. -- As Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced that a record $52 million will be disbursed to public schools across Wisconsin, which represents a notable 27% increase from the 2022 distribution. These funds will be used by librarians and media specialists to expand opportunities for students by purchasing new technology and educational materials.
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
mhscardinalchronicle.com
Middleton’s New SRO, Kim Wood
Middleton High School’s new School Resource Officer (SRO), Officer Kim Wood, wanted a chance for students to get to know her and learn more about her goals within the position. You would not guess from looking at her, but Wood was raised on a dairy farm in a small town in Wisconsin. Wood says she “knew [she] didn’t wanna be a dairy farmer or a dairy farmer’s wife” and “[she] wanted to help people in some respect,”so she ultimately followed in her sister-in-law’s footsteps and became a law enforcement officer.
scenicstates.com
5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love
Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
captimes.com
Be spontaneous with your subs at North Shore Pizza in Monona
What do I miss the most about Boston? I might say it’s the breeze coming off of the ocean on a humid summer evening, but that’s not quite the truth. It’s actually the wall of fatty aromas, melted cheese and fresh baked bread at the neighborhood sub and roast beef shops riding shotgun on those muggy nights that hits that nostalgia nerve. These delicacies are at the top of my list every time I go east. In my 13 years living on the Isthmus, I haven’t been able to find the perfect reproduction.
WISN
Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette declares victory in midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — More than a week after the midterm election, longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has declared victory. Waukesha County's canvassing results were released Thursday and now only three counties have yet to finalize, verify and certify their unofficial vote totals: Milwaukee, Monroe and Washington counties.
nbc15.com
Respect for Marriage Act advances through Congress
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety. It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
Channel 3000
Inside Madison’s largest and busiest firehouse during a 24-hour shift
Liza Tatar came to Madison in 1998 after college at the University of Virginia, where she played varsity soccer. She was working in a coffee shop when a conversation with a customer, a female Madison firefighter, changed her life. The firefighter suggested Tatar consider a firefighting career. “I had never...
CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
captimes.com
Letter | More support for airport Amtrak
Dear Editor: I couldn’t agree more with Richard Russell’s suggestion ("Airport best site for Amtrak station," Nov. 18). I live 40 miles west of Madison in rural Iowa County. We desperately need an easy connection from Madison to Milwaukee, Green Bay and the Twin Cities. What a boon to the economy and tourism. The airport is the obvious hub for travel. Connecting to downtown Madison from the airport needs enhancements too, regardless of where the connection to Amtrak ends up.
Comments / 0