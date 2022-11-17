What do I miss the most about Boston? I might say it’s the breeze coming off of the ocean on a humid summer evening, but that’s not quite the truth. It’s actually the wall of fatty aromas, melted cheese and fresh baked bread at the neighborhood sub and roast beef shops riding shotgun on those muggy nights that hits that nostalgia nerve. These delicacies are at the top of my list every time I go east. In my 13 years living on the Isthmus, I haven’t been able to find the perfect reproduction.

MONONA, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO