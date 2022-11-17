ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Badgers open as a 2.5-point favorite over Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. -- Aiming to regain possession of Paul Bunyan's Axe, Wisconsin (6-5, 4-3) opened as a 2.5-point favorite over Minnesota (7-4, 4-3) ahead of Saturday's border battle, according to Circa Sportsbook. UW leads the all-time series 62-61-8. Going back to 2004, the Badgers have taken 16 of the last...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Q&A: UW-Madison's Emmett Lockwood is breaking barriers in the pool

Emmett Lockwood, 19, is the first openly transgender athlete on the University of Wisconsin-Madison men's water polo team and proud of it. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. The summer before Lockwood started at UW, Wisconsin’s Republican Legislature renewed a push to bar transgender athletes from participating in...
MADISON, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Public Schools To Receive $52 Million From The Common School Fund In 2023, Over $11 Million More Than 2022

MADISON, Wis. -- As Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced that a record $52 million will be disbursed to public schools across Wisconsin, which represents a notable 27% increase from the 2022 distribution. These funds will be used by librarians and media specialists to expand opportunities for students by purchasing new technology and educational materials.
MADISON, WI
telecompetitor.com

TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues

TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
WISCONSIN STATE
mhscardinalchronicle.com

Middleton’s New SRO, Kim Wood

Middleton High School’s new School Resource Officer (SRO), Officer Kim Wood, wanted a chance for students to get to know her and learn more about her goals within the position. You would not guess from looking at her, but Wood was raised on a dairy farm in a small town in Wisconsin. Wood says she “knew [she] didn’t wanna be a dairy farmer or a dairy farmer’s wife” and “[she] wanted to help people in some respect,”so she ultimately followed in her sister-in-law’s footsteps and became a law enforcement officer.
MIDDLETON, WI
scenicstates.com

5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love

Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Be spontaneous with your subs at North Shore Pizza in Monona

What do I miss the most about Boston? I might say it’s the breeze coming off of the ocean on a humid summer evening, but that’s not quite the truth. It’s actually the wall of fatty aromas, melted cheese and fresh baked bread at the neighborhood sub and roast beef shops riding shotgun on those muggy nights that hits that nostalgia nerve. These delicacies are at the top of my list every time I go east. In my 13 years living on the Isthmus, I haven’t been able to find the perfect reproduction.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Respect for Marriage Act advances through Congress

After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety. It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Inside Madison’s largest and busiest firehouse during a 24-hour shift

Liza Tatar came to Madison in 1998 after college at the University of Virginia, where she played varsity soccer. She was working in a coffee shop when a conversation with a customer, a female Madison firefighter, changed her life. The firefighter suggested Tatar consider a firefighting career. “I had never...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | More support for airport Amtrak

Dear Editor: I couldn’t agree more with Richard Russell’s suggestion ("Airport best site for Amtrak station," Nov. 18). I live 40 miles west of Madison in rural Iowa County. We desperately need an easy connection from Madison to Milwaukee, Green Bay and the Twin Cities. What a boon to the economy and tourism. The airport is the obvious hub for travel. Connecting to downtown Madison from the airport needs enhancements too, regardless of where the connection to Amtrak ends up.
MADISON, WI

