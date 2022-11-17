Read full article on original website
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Clover School District raises salaries for bus drivers to combat shortages
CLOVER, S.C. — To address nationwide bus shortages the Clover School District Board of Trustees has approved a new salary schedule for bus drivers. With the new schedule, the new starting salary will be $18 per hour, extending to $32.80 for more experienced drivers. The program has already started for current drivers and will be available to new hires.
Lancaster County community voices concerns about crowded schools, roads
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Parents in Indian Land met with school leaders Thursday night to voice their concerns about growth. School leaders told Channel 9 that most schools in that area will be at capacity within a year and a half. Bryan Vaughn with Lancaster County Schools says about...
Longtime pastor of south Charlotte church dies
CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. His cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire
CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
‘House of lies.’ Minister convicted of defrauding Charlotte church, others of $800,000
Michael Baldwin may soon be moving on: from “Miracle Mansion” to a prison cell. On Thursday night, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted the Virginia pastor and would-be developer of bilking investors out of more than $800,000 that ostensibly was to help Baldwin build a high-end, family-entertainment venue with a “Biblical worldview” near Washington, D.C.
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing a person who died on area roadways. Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing …. There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing...
Chester County Coroner requests second building as county grows
Coroner Terry Tinker says one department people don't think about when it comes to growth -- is his office.
Counting Down to Thanksgiving with a Turkey Drive
In preparation for Thanksgiving, an area Rapper/Celebrity will be hosting 4th Annual Turkey Drive on Sunday. Raphael Ratliff “Money Train” will be handing out 100 turkeys to families in need this Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 5PM at Northside Recreation Center in Rock Hill. Organizers say there...
Backyard flock in Union County tests positive for HPAI
RALEIGH — A backyard chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Union County. In late spring and...
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
Union County Christmas Parade kicks off Sunday
MONROE, N.C. — The 69th Union county Christmas parade kicks off Sunday, November 20th. The parade features all the holiday classics- Santa, holiday decorations, and the big Christmas tree. It also directly benefits the Alliance for Children. Entry for floats in the parade serves as a direct contribution to the Alliance.
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The former Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the open-air market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
Employees save life of man having a heart attack at south Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A man returned to a restaurant in south Charlotte’s Waverly shopping center to reunite with and thank the employees who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Robert Adams, a regular at Carolina Ale House, went into cardiac...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
9 Investigates: 3 test positive for viruses after potential exposure at Atrium Health urology office
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has heard from dozens of people after our report about potential exposure to life-changing viruses after having procedures an Atrium Health urology office in Charlotte, all being told by Atrium that they need to test for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. Three of them...
