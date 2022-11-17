ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Longtime pastor of south Charlotte church dies

CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. His cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CONCORD, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

‘House of lies.’ Minister convicted of defrauding Charlotte church, others of $800,000

Michael Baldwin may soon be moving on: from “Miracle Mansion” to a prison cell. On Thursday night, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted the Virginia pastor and would-be developer of bilking investors out of more than $800,000 that ostensibly was to help Baldwin build a high-end, family-entertainment venue with a “Biblical worldview” near Washington, D.C.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News19 WLTX

More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
qcnews.com

Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change

There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing a person who died on area roadways. Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing …. There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Counting Down to Thanksgiving with a Turkey Drive

In preparation for Thanksgiving, an area Rapper/Celebrity will be hosting 4th Annual Turkey Drive on Sunday. Raphael Ratliff “Money Train” will be handing out 100 turkeys to families in need this Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 5PM at Northside Recreation Center in Rock Hill. Organizers say there...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County Christmas Parade kicks off Sunday

MONROE, N.C. — The 69th Union county Christmas parade kicks off Sunday, November 20th. The parade features all the holiday classics- Santa, holiday decorations, and the big Christmas tree. It also directly benefits the Alliance for Children. Entry for floats in the parade serves as a direct contribution to the Alliance.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC

