ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
ringsidenews.com
Xavier Woods Is Tired Of Pretending That He’s Happy With Roman Reigns As Champion
Xavier Woods has been scathing all week after The New Day failed to retain their longest-reigning tag champs record. Now, Xavier Woods has fired shots at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. WWE recently shared a video from a year ago showing Roman Reigns destroying Xavier Woods’ crown. Woods reacted to...
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
itrwrestling.com
Steve Austin Breaks Silence Following WWE Return Rumours
As speculation continues to swirl around Stone Cold Steve Austin and a potential comeback, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has now moved to comment on the rumours. On November 14th it was reported that not only were WWE interested in Austin having another match, they had offered him a deal to come back. Austin was last in action at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens. The match was his first in 19-years, ending an injury-enforced retirement. At the time it was noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was incredibly pleased with how the match went.
411mania.com
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
wrestleview.com
Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear
MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW’s Saraya Shares Details On Planned Autobiography About Her Drug Addiction Issues
She has a story to tell. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the industry and some of them have very interesting stories. Some of them are inspiring stories that you will not see almost anywhere else, while others are much sadder stories that happen to have a happy ending. Now another of the sadder stories is going to tell her story in a longer form than most get to use.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
ringsidenews.com
Former AEW Star In Town For Full Gear
Marko Stunt was one of the AEW originals, and made his debut at the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The 26-year-old formed a trio with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the months that followed AEW’s arrival on the wrestling map. Marko Stunt competed for AEW from...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
PWMania
The Undertaker Recruited WWE Star Into the Ministry of Darkness to Avoid Wrestling Him
Viscera had been a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but not for his in-ring work. The Undertaker led the group from its inception in October 1998 until its disbandment in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming. The group included Paul...
