The Brownwood Chamber of Commerce announced on friday that Andy Lee has been voted the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade. Andy moved to Brownwood in 2002 to open Andy’s Pest Troopers and immediately felt drawn to the people in this community. He believes in putting customers first, treating his employees like family, and give back to the areas Andy’s Pest Troopers services by supporting many local organizations.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO