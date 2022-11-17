Read full article on original website
Roy Neil Early, 89, of Bangs
Roy Neil Early, 89, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene,. Funeral services for Roy are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, at Bangs First Baptist Church with Brother Pepper Dill officiating. Burial will follow in Bangs Cemetery. There is no visitation scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Dorthy Rice, 96, of Brady,
Date of Birth: January 25, 1926 in the East Sweden Community of McCulloch County. Parents: Henry and Annie Marie (Johnson) Johanson. Grandchildren: Kendale Rice Servant and husband Mathieu Kristin Rice. Austin Rice and wife Helena Ashley Finley. Amber Finley Reynolds and husband Don Austin Finley. Coleman Hemphill Christian Hemphill. Great-grandsons:...
Nila Neomia Wallace Helt, 74
Nila Neomia Wallace Helt, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, December 3, 2022 at First Christian Church in Brownwood. Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
Line-up for 12th annual Outlaws and Legends released
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance. On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big Country for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family […]
Andy Lee named Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade
The Brownwood Chamber of Commerce announced on friday that Andy Lee has been voted the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade. Andy moved to Brownwood in 2002 to open Andy’s Pest Troopers and immediately felt drawn to the people in this community. He believes in putting customers first, treating his employees like family, and give back to the areas Andy’s Pest Troopers services by supporting many local organizations.
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
Fire on Indian Creek Drive Causes Damage to Home
The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood at 4:29 pm Saturday, November 19, for a structure fire. According to a news release from the Brownwood Fire Department:. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. An interior...
Brownwood Wins Area Championship Game
MIDLAND – On a frigid night with the temperature hovering around 32, the Brownwood Lions fought off a third quarter comeback by Canyon to win the game 31-10 to claim the 4A Region 1 Division 1 Area Championship. The Lions, winners of six straight, will next face Wichita Falls...
No. 7 Lions withstand Canyon’s second-half push, march into third round, 31-10
MIDLAND – Owning an average margin of victory of 44 points over the course of the five-game win streak they carried into Friday night’s Class 4A Division I Region I area playoff game, the No. 7 Brownwood Lions hadn’t received a stern test in more than a month.
Documents: Missing manbun helps identify Abilene murder suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A missing manbun helped investigators identify a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Abilene this weekend. Brandon Neely was taken into custody Sunday for the murder of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 […]
Court Records 11/18/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 10 through November 17:. Moore, Justin Thomas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mayon, Nicholas Trey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Lopez, Arthur, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Jones, Jonathan, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Thompson, Patrick Clintall, Declaration of...
Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
Abilene Pastor announces his run for place four in the 2023 City Council election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scott Beard, senior pastor at Fountain Gate Fellowship Church, announced that he is campaigning for place four on City Council. He spearheaded the movement for Abilene to become a sanctuary city for the unborn; this bill was passed during the November election this year. “The word of God has always been […]
Indians Fall to Godley in Area Round
ABILENE - The Seminole Indian football team lost Thursday night in Abilene to the Godley Wildcats 41-40. Both teams scored six touchdowns - it came down to extra points and the Tribe came up two short of winning the game. The game was a contrast of styles with both teams trying to impose their wills on offense with Seminole passing and Godley running. Each defense had trouble at different…
