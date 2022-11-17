ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex Leaves Many Without A Home

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
A dozen people are without a home, and a firefighter is injured following a fire at the Melrose Apartment Complex near 11th and Sheridan.

Peter Gregory, his wife, two kids and in-laws created happy memories in their home.

“We've worked hard for everything we had in that apartment,” Gregory said.

Now, little remains after a large fire destroyed their home early Thursday morning.

When the Tulsa Fire Department arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof.

"They knew they had a fire that had started going through the attic and going from end to end of the building,” Lieutenant Tim Ingram said.

All of the residents escaped, but one firefighter was injured.

"We had one firefighter come away with a minor injury, but he will be OK,” Ingram said.

People who work at the complex are clearing debris and residents' belongings that were ruined.

Although Gregory is devastated by the loss, he's grateful his family is OK.

"All that matters is my babies are alive, we're alive,” Gregory said. “I mean, it sucks, but it's just materialistic things."

