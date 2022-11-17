ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

informnny.com

Multiple travel bans and advisories in WNY lifted

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park was lifted as of midnight Monday, Orchard Park police announced. The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NFTA restores bus service to areas no longer under travel ban

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is restoring bus service to areas no longer being impacted by a travel ban. Not much of Erie County still remains under a travel ban. As of 6 a.m. Monday, only Lackawanna and Buffalo, downtown and south of William Street, are being affected by it.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Detectives seek help in identifying person struck by train

FARNHAM, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who was struck by a train in the Village of Farnham. Deputies responded to a report that human remains and clothing were found along a set of railroad tracks Saturday.
FARNHAM, NY

