West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway
A South Florida food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need. Monday, Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway.
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
WSVN-TV
DeMarco Real Estate Group gives back to community with Thanksgiving food giveaway
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agency helped families in need ahead of the holidays. The DeMarco Real Estate Group hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in Hollywood where they gave out more than 200 free meal kits. Kits included a whole turkey, canned goods, a pie and a $50...
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
miabites.com
Not Just Turkey: Where to Eat in Miami for Thanksgiving
Suddenly the thought of shopping for and preparing the whole Thanksgiving meal seems a bit daunting, and if you are like my family not everyone eats turkey, so suddenly you are faced with preparing a menu to please the vegan, the vegetarian and the “Turkey and Stuffing” guy. Many of the hotels are offering traditional and not-so-traditional Thanksgiving menus, but here a few we found pretty enticing.
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
Coffee Shop Raises Funds for Margate Couple Who Lost Life Savings in Scam
Relief for a couple who lost their entire savings is coming one small business and donation at a time. The owner of the coffee shop Lady and the Mug, Aimee Tarte, is offering support to Doris and Barry Bauman, who lost $99,000 after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong.
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
WSVN-TV
Aventura Police warn about ‘Christmas Bazaar’ vendor scam
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police in Aventura are warning people about a Christmas scam as the holiday season gets underway. A flyer posted to social media outlets asks vendors to book a spot in a family fun day event called “Christmas Bazaar,” supposedly scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.
WSVN-TV
7-year-old cancer patient receives ‘dream wish’ Disney cruise thanks to Mystic Force Foundation
MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is getting the opportunity of a lifetime in support of a boy who fights everyday to survive. Seven-year-old Kayson Roman is getting a wish come true on board a Disney cruise. “We are very happy. He’s happy, very happy,” said Araibis Roman, Kayson’s mother....
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
Amid rising prices, demand for free turkeys in South Florida also up
MIAMI - Thanksgiving turkey could cost 21 percent more this year for shoppers, according to the American Farm Bureau Association. That is why some families may end up struggling to put a holiday meal on the table this year. "Food prices are behind the gas prices, so I think everybody is here because it's free," said Walter Hernandez, one of hundreds of people in line Friday at the Miami Marlins annual Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving distribution, adding that it's been a tough year because of inflation. "It's going to help me even though it's $50. It's going to help...
cbs12.com
Local businesses hold food drive to feed families in need this Thanksgiving
DELRAY BEACH, (Fla.) CBS12 — Thanksgiving is just over a week away and while the holidays are usually a time to celebrate, it can be incredibly difficult for those who are struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has been partnering...
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies holds 24th annual gala in Miami, supermodel Cindy Crawford awarded ‘Spirit of Friendship’
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of celebration in Miami for the non-profit organization Best Buddies. Best Buddies International held its 24th annual gala celebrating the organization’s mission and honoring the dedication of supporters and volunteers. WSVN CEO Andy Ansin was on hand, Friday night, representing the station,...
downbeach.com
Brisk business at Margate Fall Farmers Market
MARGATE – There was a steady stream of shoppers at the Fall Community Farmers Market held in the veranda at Steve & Cookies By The Bay Sunday morning. The weather outside was nearly frightful, but inside it was warm and inviting. It was the first fall farmers market held since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the Thanksgiving market for the last two years.
