You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
Here’s how Wake County families in need can get free over-the-counter medicine Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit organization wants to provide free over-the-counter-medicine to families in need in Wake County. It comes as doctors expect a spike in RSV, flu and COVID cases after Thanksgiving. NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event...
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
Need Help? Register Your Kids For Toys For Tots
Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots for families this holiday season! Registration Dates Thursday, Nov. 17: 5–7 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh) Friday, Nov. 18: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh) Registration Information Register children from newborn to 13 years old at one of the registration locations to receive […]
Durham group helps feed hundreds of families with Thanksgiving grocery giveaway
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the dark and cold temperatures, volunteers stepped outside Friday night to make sure people won’t go hungry this Thanksgiving. “I wanted to contribute positivity and hope to what everybody was going through,” said Katina Parker of Durham. Parker said she found others...
For parents of Christmas parade dancers, the news brought panic, then relief, then sadness
Along the parade route, spectators and parents of participants were shocked and saddened to hear that a dancer had been injured.
Cumberland County family looking for new home at holidays after falling victim to rental house scam; losing $12,000
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ariana Baxter and her family are scrambling for a place to live, right before the holidays. The Cumberland County woman is the latest victim of a rental house scam. “We were settled in here. We had a routine going. You know my children were comfortable...
Clyde Cooper's Barbeque starts selling 'pink meat' merchandise after woman called 911 on restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — Clyde Cooper's Barbeque in Raleigh became the center of a viral moment when a customer called 911 because of "pink meat." Now, the restaurant is selling pink meat-themed merchandise. Owner Debbie Holt said it includes cups, stickers and hoodies. "We are really excited," Holt said. "We're...
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past and told police he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case. Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of...
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
North Carolina woman falls victim to rental scam
A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam.
Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
Witnesses describe chaos, panic at Raleigh Christmas Parade as girl dancer dies after she’s run over by pickup truck
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What should have been a celebration to bring in the holiday season turned into a tragedy in Raleigh Saturday. A young girl, dancing in this year’s Christmas parade, was hit by a float. The girl later died, police said. The marching bands, floats, and...
Durham group remembers road crash victims and calls for safer roads
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -Sunday afternoon, people gathered in Westover Park to remember the 22 people who were killed in road crashes in Durham this year and the many others who were injured. “The driver just kept speeding on,” said Bridget Bell who spoke during the event after losing a close...
Fire forces evacuation of Raleigh hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 30 people were evacuated from a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh after a fire broke out Sunday night, officials said. The blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3912 Arrow Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue at the Interstate 440 interchange.
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
Fayetteville St. in Durham reopens after 5 hours following SUV crash with injuries
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries closed a key road in Durham for several hours Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m. The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, which is across from...
Memorials honor 11-year-old girl hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small memorial now stands in Downtown Raleigh, remembering an 11-year-old girl who was tragically killed after being hit by a float while she was performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. It’s set up at a tree near the intersection of Boylan Ave. and Hillsborough...
Downtown Raleigh Christmas tree lighting kicks off holiday festivities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas may be a little more than a month away still, but the holiday season is already here in Downtown Raleigh. The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting took place Friday night. Festivities included food trucks, local vendors, performances and the chance to take photos with Santa...
Several animals die in 71st High School fire in Fayetteville: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several animals died after a fire on Sunday at 71st High School in Fayetteville, according to officials. On Sunday at 6:23 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at 6764 Raeford Road to assist the Fayetteville Fire Department. Firefighters told deputies...
