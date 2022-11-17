ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Need Help? Register Your Kids For Toys For Tots

Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots for families this holiday season! Registration Dates Thursday, Nov. 17: 5–7 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh) Friday, Nov. 18: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh) Registration Information Register children from newborn to 13 years old at one of the registration locations to receive […]
Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
Durham group remembers road crash victims and calls for safer roads

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -Sunday afternoon, people gathered in Westover Park to remember the 22 people who were killed in road crashes in Durham this year and the many others who were injured. “The driver just kept speeding on,” said Bridget Bell who spoke during the event after losing a close...
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
Downtown Raleigh Christmas tree lighting kicks off holiday festivities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas may be a little more than a month away still, but the holiday season is already here in Downtown Raleigh. The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting took place Friday night. Festivities included food trucks, local vendors, performances and the chance to take photos with Santa...
