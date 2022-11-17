Read full article on original website
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah's first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw Monday in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the...
USMNT’s World Cup–Opening Draw Feels Like a Disappointment
The USMNT had a win in its grasp, but a needless penalty gifted Gareth Bale and Wales the chance they needed to secure a draw in Qatar.
Former English star wears armband on TV in protest at World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has gotten underway but the protests both on and off the pitch continue to make headlines. One of the biggest signs of protest came from Alex Scott, a former member of England's women's team who wore a "OneLove" armband on live TV less than 24 hours after FIFA told players they weren't allowed to wear them.
Soccer fans in southwest Florida celebrating kick off of World Cup
One family is traveling to the World Cup, and they plan on bringing a flag to represent Naples as they watch the U.S. versus England game.
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
