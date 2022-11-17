Florida State University celebrates its 60th anniversary of integration

It’s been 60 years since the first African American attended Florida State University, a historical milestone of diversity and inclusion that continues to this day.

The event included speeches and entertainment but most importantly it acknowledged and recognized the contribution of black students at FSU and the influence they have had on the campus, specifically, students who attended FSU between 1962 through 1966. During that time FSU had their first black undergraduate, graduate, and PhD student.

President of FSU’s National Black Alumni Ahli Moore is a former student of FSU and believes it is important to host formal ceremonies to honor those students to continue to move the school forward.

“If we didn’t celebrate, if we didn’t acknowledge, and then celebrate things like this then the people that paved the way, the trail blazers, the people who had to fight in order for us to have these rights to go to a university like this, it would all be in vain. We want to make sure that, that history is not forgotten,” said Moore.