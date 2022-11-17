Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
The Rings of Power: Why Do Humans Hate the Elves?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made a number of unexpected choices, many of which threw off even many fans who were initially positively predisposed towards the Amazon tv series. While relatively entertaining and not entirely bad, the series left many viewers with questions. For instance, why do many humans hate elves in The Rings of Power?
How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order
One ring to rule them all! The stories of the Hobbits and their adventures have been around for decades. John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (better known as J.R.R. Tolkien) wrote The Hobbit in 1937 and The Lord of the Rings in 1954. Of course, filmmaker Peter Jackson was able to take those two books and turn […]
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantasy failure that flopped hard after butchering beloved source material fights the future on streaming
Adapting any beloved source material always required a delicate balancing act between appealing to new fans while trying to not piss off the existing ones, something 2017’s Ghost in the Shell failed miserably to accomplish. Snow White and the Hunstman director Rupert Sanders was tasked to head up the...
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
epicstream.com
Under the Queen’s Umbrella Episode 11 Recap: The Kingdom Has the New Crown Prince
Under the Queen’s Umbrella episode 11 showcases the continuation of the selection for the Crown Prince featuring three eligible young royals. However, Kim Hae Sook is about to make a significant decision that would shake the entire competition. The weekend series which stars Kim Hye Soo centers around the...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi’ On Disney+, Animated Shorts About How Dooku And Ashoka Landed On Opposite Sides Of The Clone Wars
Fans of the Star Wars franchise have always appreciated the various animated series under The Clone Wars rubric because they fill in a lot of canon that was left out of the prequel sequels from the 2000s, and it does so with some really good, character-centric stories. A new set of animated shorts created by Clone Wars vet Dave Filoni show how two particular Jedi found themselves on opposite sides of those Clone Wars. STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We pan down from a starry sky to see a small village. A man runs around the...
epicstream.com
Bocchi the Rock! Creators Show Behind-The-Scenes of Episode 7 Sports Festival Zoetrope Scene
Bocchi the Rock! continues to be one of the surprise hits of the season, and its latest episode drew praise from fans, especially because of an impressive scene. In line with that, one of the Bocchi the Rock! creators shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Episode 7 zoetrope scene. Following...
epicstream.com
Reborn Rich Episode 1 Recap: Song Joong Ki Is A Loyal Servant Of A Chaebol Family + GOT7 Jinyoung Unexpectedly Betrays His Senior
Song Joong Ki returns with the new Kdrama Reborn Rich. The series airs on JTBC and is based on the webtoon The Chaebol Family's Youngest Son. Reborn Rich depicts the story of Yoon Hyeon Woo, who has been with the Soonyang Group for almost a decade. He has dedicated his life to the company but was wrongfully accused of embezzlement, therefore leaving him with no choice but to plan to take over the corporation and get revenge on the family he had previously served.
Jenna Ortega Brings Wednesday Addams to Life for The Face Magazine
Jenna Ortega is ready to explore the dark side, as she fronts the cover of the latest issue of The Face magazine looking pale and even a bit possessed, and declaring that “I love things that are disturbing.” Ortega is set to reinvent her image as she stars in the coming-of-age, supernatural and horror-comedy series “Wednesday” — the TV version of the cult film series “The Addams Family” — by Tim Burton.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 PremiereA Closer Look at the Beauty in 'Stranger Things 4'The Costumes in 'Persuasion' Coming out a day after the...
20 Years Later, the ‘Lord of the Rings’ Extended Editions Remain the DVDs to Rule Them All
Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy still has a lot of aging to do before it catches up to Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm) — recall that the hobbit is celebrating his 110th birthday with the long-expected party that makes up the early beats of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” But as each entry in the series reaches its 20th anniversary — “Fellowship” last year, “The Two Towers” this year, and “The Return of the King” in 2023 — it’s worth reflecting on more than the shadow of the past of the films themselves. Or more than their theatrical cuts, at least.
Keira Knightley’s Husband: Who Is James Righton & How Long Have They Been Married?
James Righton is the husband of actress Keira Knightley. He has been married to Keira since 2013. Before his marriage to Keira, he led a pretty private personal life. Their marriage is still going strong as they raise their family in London, England. Keira Knightley, 37, has been married to...
IGN
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - Official Story Trailer
Learn about the story and get a look at the gorgeous, strange world of Zenozoik in this latest trailer for Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, an upcoming action-adventure game available on Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 9, 2023. Explore the wild untamed lands...
All God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds and how to find them
How to find the Seed Halves to access the Muspelheim Crucible in God of War Ragnarok
comicon.com
Hitching A Ride On The Darkside: Previewing ‘Midnight Suns’ #3
“Beware the Vapors of Valtorr! The MIDNIGHT SUNS brave the darkest and most horrifying journey imaginable to secure aid from one of the most ancient and dangerous beings in all of existence. What terrible secret from the past is AGATHA HARKNESS hiding? And what does the truth mean for ZOE LAVEAU’s future?!”
epicstream.com
One Piece Chapter 1068 Release Date and Time, Spoilers
After the Straw Hats figured out how Punk Records work and the mystery behind the ancient robot, Rob Lucci and the Cipher Pol 0 arrive on Egghead Island. What awaits the Straw Hats now? Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1068's release date and time, and any spoilers!
msn.com
How to defeat Blatonn in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok has a lot of mini-bosses for Kratos to take on to test his skills. These can range from the undead to monstrous creatures, each with unique abilities. One of the mini-bosses Kratos might face in Vanaheim is Blatonn. It is an Alpha Wulver, that is more skilled, fast, and deadlier than the average Wulver. As such, it can provide Kratos with a difficult challenge. Here is how you can defeat Blatonn in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
cryptobriefing.com
Worldwide Webb Review: Not a Perfect Metaverse, but Better Than Meta's
Worldwide Webb is a pixel art metaverse game that enables users to customize their avatars into NFTs they own. The platform supports over 40 different Ethereum NFT collections; enthusiasts can also buy land plots and in-game items. While Worldwide Webb’s quests and mini-games quickly become repetitive, players may enjoy the...
dotesports.com
How to find the Elven Cap in God of War Ragnarök
After a four-year wait, God of War Ragnarök is finally here as Kratos concludes his journey through Norse mythology. With over 20 hours on average just to complete the main story, the realm-spanning Norse-inspired adventure has countless more hours that players can spend doing side quests or optional objectives.
The Lord of the Rings Battle of Osgiliath review: "A superb route back into the game"
If you're a lapsed fan of the game or a total beginner, you'll get an impressive amount of mileage from The Lord of the Rings Battle of Osgiliath
