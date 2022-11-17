ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
Young Bucks Discuss Their AEW TV Return, Getting Kansas Song On Latest Being The Elite

Being the Elite has returned, and the new episode features the Young Bucks discussing their return to AEW following their suspension. A new episode in the YouTube series released on Monday, the first since the show went on hiatus in September due to the Bucks and Kenny Omega’s suspension after the All Out backstage altercation. You can see the full episode below.
KANSAS STATE
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off

Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival

– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Brandi Rhodes Says She Doesn’t Plan On Wrestling Right Now

Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling TV since she and Cody exited AEW, and she says an in-ring return is not currently part of her plans. Rhodes recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count and noted that she doesn’t currently have a plan to return to the ring, having plenty of other things that she’s involved in. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
CJ Perry Says She’s Playing An Undertaker-Inspired Character In Upcoming Film

CJ Perry has a lot of projects coming up, and she says one of them is a film role that was inspired by The Undertaker. During her conversation with Wrestling Inc, the former Lana was asked about any upcoming projects that she can talk about and she teased the film, which is being released through Paramount and sees her playing an assassin. You can check out some highlights below:
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches

The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)

MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was a Ladder Match Suggested For Survivor Series 1997?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Lee Moriarty Didn’t Know MJF Was Leading The Firm Until All Out, How He Was Brought In

Lee Moriarty is a member of The Firm and backed up MJF at All Out so he count win the Casino Battle Royal, and he says he didn’t know most of the details until it happened. Moriarty appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a new interview and talked about how he got involved in the stable and more. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE Files For Trademark on Valhalla

WWE has filed a new Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan-related trademark for “Valhalla.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark application on November 16th for the term, with the full description listed below:. Mark For: VALHALLA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy

Booker T took some time on his most recent Hall of Fame podcast to talk about Road Dogg’s commentary on Bret Hart (via Wrestling Inc). Booker offered an opposing perspective to Dogg’s dismissal of Bret Hart’s ability as a worker and also provided an alternative viewpoint on if that characteristic should be the measure of a wrestler in the first place. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

