President Biden administration to ask high court to take up student debt plan

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a legal filing.

It warns that millions of Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.

The Justice Department is fighting to keep President Biden’s plan alive after it was halted by two federal courts in recent weeks.

It argues that if the government restarts student loan payments as planned on January 1st, millions of Americans will get billed for debt that was promised to be canceled.

But if the government extends the payment pause, it will cost billions of dollars in lost revenue.

WJBF

Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress.  Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, has […]
WJBF

WJBF

