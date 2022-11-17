ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

cbs17

3 teens charged with stealing vehicle at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were charged with stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police. On Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 900 block of Planters Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, four juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area nearby.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
BAYBORO, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount police searching for shooting suspects

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police obtained arrest warrants Friday afternoon for a 29-year-old man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week. Police are looking for Michael Fields for his role in the Wednesday shooting on Boyd Court near Kinlaw Court. On Friday, police released a photo of Fields.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
RICHLANDS, NC
shoredailynews.com

Man pleads guilty after joyride with dog in stolen car

A south-central man stole an unattended and idling car from the Onley Walmart’s parking lot in 2021. He and the owner’s dog, Piglet, who was sitting in the passenger seat, then went on a joyride to Greenville, North Carolina, where they may have gone undetected had the thief not allegedly set fire to a university squad car.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Rocky Mount, police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution

Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday, November 16, 2022 to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. After his release from prison, he will face five years of supervised release.
HAVELOCK, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
WITN

‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina K9 officer has retired from their post but has not lost their handler. The Kinston Police Department says K9 Odin retired after seven years of service on Oct. 18th. The dog began his career in 2015 with his former partner, Officer James Best.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Man found dead after vehicle catches fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after a car crash early Sunday morning. The Rocky Mount Police department says they responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97E. Robby Griffin, 46 was traveling westbound on Highway 97E when ran his car...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

