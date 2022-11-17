Read full article on original website
WITN
Jacksonville police looking for answers in tobacco store fraud case
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is a person of interest in a fraud case. The Jacksonville Police Department says it happened at the Lowest Tobacco Prices Store at 600 North Marine Blvd. on Nov. 16th.
cbs17
3 teens charged with stealing vehicle at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were charged with stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police. On Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 900 block of Planters Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, four juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area nearby.
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
cbs17
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man after he stabbed and killed another man early Sunday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 1200 block of Branch St. in reference to a stabbing. When they got to...
cbs17
Several people shot at party, victims discovered after police chase ends in Tarboro, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said a chase led to officers discovering several shooting victims early Sunday morning after a party outside of Scotland Neck. At about 3:25 a.m., an officer said he attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding when the driver refused to...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
WRAL
Rocky Mount police searching for shooting suspects
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police obtained arrest warrants Friday afternoon for a 29-year-old man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week. Police are looking for Michael Fields for his role in the Wednesday shooting on Boyd Court near Kinlaw Court. On Friday, police released a photo of Fields.
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
cbs17
Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in Goldsboro chase, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, a clerk at the Speedway store at 1501 U.S. 70 West reported that someone stole cigarettes, according to police.
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
Man dies from Rocky Mount stabbing after argument escalates
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The murder of a Rocky Mount man has led to homicide charges. Rocky Mount officers responded to a stabbing in the 1200 block of Branch Street at 2:30 on Sunday morning. EMS took 56-year-old Clarence Terry Jr. to UNC Nash Healthcare. Terry died from his injuries.
WITN
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
WITN
ECU LGBTQ center holding vigil tonight for Colorado shooting victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A vigil will be held tonight on the campus of East Carolina University to remember the victims in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs by a gunman using...
shoredailynews.com
Man pleads guilty after joyride with dog in stolen car
A south-central man stole an unattended and idling car from the Onley Walmart’s parking lot in 2021. He and the owner’s dog, Piglet, who was sitting in the passenger seat, then went on a joyride to Greenville, North Carolina, where they may have gone undetected had the thief not allegedly set fire to a university squad car.
cbs17
1 shot in Rocky Mount, police investigating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution
Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday, November 16, 2022 to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. After his release from prison, he will face five years of supervised release.
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
WITN
‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina K9 officer has retired from their post but has not lost their handler. The Kinston Police Department says K9 Odin retired after seven years of service on Oct. 18th. The dog began his career in 2015 with his former partner, Officer James Best.
WITN
Man found dead after vehicle catches fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after a car crash early Sunday morning. The Rocky Mount Police department says they responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97E. Robby Griffin, 46 was traveling westbound on Highway 97E when ran his car...
WITN
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to celebrate now mortgage-free homeowners
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of people here in the East are celebrating after making an important final payment on their homes. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County says that seven homeowners have made their last mortgage payment. The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the...
