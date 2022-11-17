Read full article on original website
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Monday. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA...
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory. The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill...
Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration. “I want to be...
Chiefs' Kelce continues to star amid rash of injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman was watching his Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night when he tweeted a picture showing the injured wide receiver's shattered TV screen and asking how the game turned out. Thanks to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs...
Today in Sports History-Kovalev records his 1,000th point
1945 — Jim Benton of the Cleveland Rams is the first NFL player to have more than 300 receiving yards in a game. Benton has 10 receptions for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1950 — The Fort Wayne Pistons edge the...
Weekend Sports In Brief
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route...
Monday's Transactions
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Isaiah Prince to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived WR Mike D. Thomas. Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Melvin Gordon III. DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR Jameson Williams to return to practice from injured...
College basketball world shows support for Brittney Griner
"It's a personal fight for us to bring her home, and every little bit counts." The post College basketball world shows support for Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY 83, TOLEDO 71
Percentages: FG .394, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Dennis 3-10, Maddox 2-4, Lorentsson 1-2, Millner 1-4, Shumate 1-4, Moss 0-1, Cochran 0-2, Farmer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Shumate 2, Dennis). Turnovers: 8 (Dennis 4, Moss 2, Millner, Shumate). Steals: 6 (Cochran 2, Dennis,...
