Dickinson, ND

agupdate.com

Mott wheat grower a national contest winner

MOTT, N.D. – During harvest, Austin Kautzman, a dryland farmer and certified seedgrower for WestBred, watched his spring wheat yields climb to a whopping 95 bushels per acre while combining a field of WestBred wheat variety WB9719. Those numbers were strong indicators that he should enter a sample of...
MOTT, ND
KFYR-TV

Dickinson Fire Department responds to apartment fire

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson firefighters responded to an apartment fire Friday morning. Crews arrived at the apartment building on the one hundred block of Tenth Avenue East after receiving calls about heavy smoke in the hallways. Firefighters evacuated the building and used an extinguisher to put the fire out.
DICKINSON, ND

