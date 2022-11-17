ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamica Crittenden
3d ago

Rip Yashika page.Yoy will be remembered for that beautiful smile and loving Nature.I'm so sorry this happen to you.Someone who did not deserve it.Prayers and condolences to Your friends and family.

wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Deep South Taco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
rolling out

Buffalo supermarket shooter expected to accept plea deal

The avowed racist who killed 10 people during a supermarket rampage in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022, is expected to enter a plea when he appears in court on Monday. The news that Payton S. Gendron will reportedly plead guilty comes from the lawyers representing the deceased victims’ families, according to News4Jax.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
informnny.com

One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
AMHERST, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – A 21-year-old man facing trial for the murder of a 16-year-old in Buffalo in March has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to prison this week. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. According to police, on Friday, March 4, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the shot and killed a 16-year-old male by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. The incident occurred inside of the defendant’s residence on Fisher Street in the The post Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm

Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
BUFFALO, NY

