The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hearing your concerns about a dangerous intersection, and now it is attempting to do its part to do something about it. Door County officials and the state have been back and forth for months on ways to make the intersection of State Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road safer for motorists. Several accidents at the intersection have occurred this year, including a two-vehicle crash on November 2nd that sent an Antigo woman to the hospital when she attempted to turn left from Gordon Road to head north on STH 42/57. Door County Highway Commissioner Thad Ash has been committed to finding ways to keep people safe traveling through the intersection over the last several months, which led the county board to transfer $100,000 in funds for a potential temporary fix in August. DOT officials say it is too late now to do something for this year, but it has applied for federal funding to help build a safety feature like a roundabout in the future. The department understands something needs to be done to address the rising crash statistics at the intersection. Still, DOT spokesperson Mark Kantola says it will take time to find the best solution.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO