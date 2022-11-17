Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
New Members Appointed to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee
MADISON – Darren and Kendall Riskedal of Jefferson County, Casey and Morgan Lobdell of Iowa County, Luke and Ashley Lisowe of Calumet County, and Lexi Cook of St. Croix County have been appointed to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee by the organization’s Board of Directors. Their terms begin at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference on December 4.
wtaq.com
AEA Snapshot: Greenville Greenbelt AEA Prioritizes Land Preservation and Conservation Practices
MADISON, Wis. – Established in 2015, the Greenville Greenbelt Agricultural Enterprise Area (AEA) was designated in response to growing residential and commercial development pressures from the nearby greater Fox Cities metropolitan area and the community’s continued commitment to protecting productive farmland. The AEA covers more than 6,100 acres in Outagamie County, spanning portions of the Village of Greenville. Its name is an ode to the village’s greenbelt, reinforcing local commitments to land preservation and long-term conservation.
Northeast Wisconsin political party leaders respond to Trump's 2024 candidacy
NBC 26 spoke with political party offices around Northeast Wisconsin about Donald Trump's candidacy announcement on Tuesday night.
wtaq.com
Kimberly Students Get A Course In Real-Life Personal Finance
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Students at Kimberly High School got a real-life look at budgeting for the future. They learned the details of money management at the school’s 15th annual “Reality Store.”. The yearly financial literacy event is a fun, effective way for students to learn about...
wizmnews.com
Merger between Gundersen and Bellin to take effect in December
The Gundersen and Bellin health systems in Wisconsin will merge officially on Dec. 1, exactly six months after talks were announced in public. The combined corporation will include about a dozen hospitals and over 100 clinics in the region, with offices continuing to operate in both La Crosse and Green Bay.
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
manitowoc.org
Winter Parking Notice
(1) Winter Parking Regulations. There shall be no parking on all marked state or federal highways, county trunk highways, City bus routes, any industrial truck routes specified in Section 10.750 of the Municipal Code, in any municipal parking lot (with the exception of leased stalls) or on other posted streets in the City of Manitowoc during the months of December, January, February and March of each year between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. when a “Winter Parking Ban” is declared by the Mayor or designee per Section 10.410 (1) of the Municipal Code.
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay enters final stretch of shipping season, 500k tons behind yearly goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal. According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery...
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
wtaq.com
Deep Freeze Greets Green Bay Parade
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we’ve got blankets, we’ve got...
94.3 Jack FM
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
wtaq.com
The Lease is Up For Omro Community Center
OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Omro Area Community Center is looking for a new place to call home after its lease wasn’t extended. The city has decided to sell the building, creating some turmoil within the community. Since 1995, 130 W. Larrabee Street has been the address of...
retrofitmagazine.com
World’s Largest Iron Foundry Is Recognized by Better Buildings, Better Plants for Energy-efficiency Advances
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently recognized Better Buildings, Better Plants partner Waupaca Foundry Inc. for energy-efficiency advances made in its Waupaca, Wis., facilities. DOE staff toured Waupaca’s Plant 1 to see firsthand examples of the efficiency innovations made throughout its portfolio. As the world’s largest iron foundry,...
doorcountydailynews.com
DOT, county still trying to find solution for Gordon Road intersection
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hearing your concerns about a dangerous intersection, and now it is attempting to do its part to do something about it. Door County officials and the state have been back and forth for months on ways to make the intersection of State Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road safer for motorists. Several accidents at the intersection have occurred this year, including a two-vehicle crash on November 2nd that sent an Antigo woman to the hospital when she attempted to turn left from Gordon Road to head north on STH 42/57. Door County Highway Commissioner Thad Ash has been committed to finding ways to keep people safe traveling through the intersection over the last several months, which led the county board to transfer $100,000 in funds for a potential temporary fix in August. DOT officials say it is too late now to do something for this year, but it has applied for federal funding to help build a safety feature like a roundabout in the future. The department understands something needs to be done to address the rising crash statistics at the intersection. Still, DOT spokesperson Mark Kantola says it will take time to find the best solution.
wtaq.com
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
Comments / 0