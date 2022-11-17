Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
New concerns raised over third gun incident reported in Robbinsdale school district
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.(FOX 9) - Parents in the Robbinsdale School District are voicing new concerns after another gun was reported on the campus of one of their schools. This now marks the third incident to allegedly take place in the district over the course of one week. Fox 9 spoke...
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Edina police looking for tips after Sunday night assault
EDINA, Minn. — Edina police are asking the public for help after a woman was assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police said a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler pulled up to a woman standing on the corner of York Street and 69th Avenue by One Southdale Place around 8:30 p.m.
redlakenationnews.com
In a search for answers, mother will have body of Maple Grove teen exhumed 13 years later
Sandra Anderson successfully petitioned the court to have the body of her 19-year-old son, Robbie, exhumed last Friday and allow an independent medical examiner to conduct an autopsy over the weekend to learn what really happened on the night of Dec. 4, 2009. Robbie Anderson died after drinking with two...
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 8-13
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 8-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 10: A...
redlakenationnews.com
Legally bought guns turning up at crime scenes faster than ever in Minnesota, nationally
A South St. Paul teen shot dead outside his home in a botched drug deal. Bullets peppered throughout a crowded St. Paul bar. A gun stolen from a Ham Lake home fired at motorcyclists less than a half hour later. Legally bought firearms are showing up at crime scenes in...
Teen dies in Brooklyn Park shooting; another teen injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. According to a police press release, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to reports of a shooting victim inside a vehicle at Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North. When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found the teen males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead
A 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Friday night. Brooklyn Park police believe the two victims were shot at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Ave. N., though they were located in a vehicle on the exit ramp to 53rd Ave. N. from Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis at 8:38 p.m.
Sheriff: 10K fentanyl pills seized, 11 arrested during north Minneapolis raid
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they seized eight guns and 10,000 fentanyl pills and arrested 11 people during a recent raid in north Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it was a joint effort with the Minneapolis Police Department.The sheriff's office said the Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant Friday night as part of "an active investigation on suspects involved in narcotics sales and illegal weapons possession in the area of Broadway and Emerson Ave in North Minneapolis."No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office.The raid was part of Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement partnership between about a dozen local state and federal agencies.
Police make second arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say a second person suspected of being involved in the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson has turned himself in. According to police, the 19-year-old from Plymouth was booked for probable cause murder at the Hennepin County Jail after turning himself in on Thursday night.
Woman dies after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman died in a parking lot in Northeast Minneapolis Sunday night. A report of a person down on the ground brought officers to a parking lot in the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue East Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman in her 50s with life-threatening injuries.
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota
A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Suspected DWI driver crashes, leading to car fire on I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was hurt after a vehicle caught fire after a crash Sunday night on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. The crash occurred near the Cedar Avenue exit. The state patrol says the driver was "processed on suspicion of driving while impaired."
2 arrested, 1 suspect still at-large in teen's killing in Plymouth
Two men have been arrested and one suspect remains at-large in connection with Monday's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Albertville boy in Plymouth. The Plymouth Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Golden Valley man in connection with the murder of Yaseen Johnson, a student at Rogers High School.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video
This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening. Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0