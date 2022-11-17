ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

CBS Minnesota

Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall

EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
EDINA, MN
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Nov. 8-13

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 8-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 10: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Teen dies in Brooklyn Park shooting; another teen injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. According to a police press release, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to reports of a shooting victim inside a vehicle at Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North. When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found the teen males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 10K fentanyl pills seized, 11 arrested during north Minneapolis raid

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they seized eight guns and 10,000 fentanyl pills and arrested 11 people during a recent raid in north Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it was a joint effort with the Minneapolis Police Department.The sheriff's office said the Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant Friday night as part of "an active investigation on suspects involved in narcotics sales and illegal weapons possession in the area of Broadway and Emerson Ave in North Minneapolis."No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office.The raid was part of Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement partnership between about a dozen local state and federal agencies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman dies after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman died in a parking lot in Northeast Minneapolis Sunday night. A report of a person down on the ground brought officers to a parking lot in the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue East Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman in her 50s with life-threatening injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video

This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

