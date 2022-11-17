Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Ironman Arizona: Thousands gather in Tempe for event's return
Top athletes battled it out in the East Valley on Nov. 20, as they bike, swim and run a grueling course to cross the finish line, as the Ironman Arizona competition returns to Tempe. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
fox10phoenix.com
Cool House: Desert Highlands home with amazing views
This week's Cool House is in the community of Desert Highlands in north Scottsdale. If you love the game of golf, this home is for you. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has the details.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
fox10phoenix.com
Bronze plaque honors Easley's Fun Shop in Phoenix
A beloved business was commemorated with a bronze plaque, which pays tribute to Easley's Fun Shop, which was a Phoenix fixture for over 60 years near 5th Ave. and McDowell Road before it closed in Dec. 2019. (no audio)
fox10phoenix.com
LGBTQ bar in Phoenix pays tribute to Colorado nightclub shooting victims
PHOENIX - As investigators continue to look into a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, events are being organized to remember those who died. The shooting happened at a nightclub called Club Q in Colorado Springs. Authorities were called to the club at around 11:57 p.m. Saturday with a report of a shooting, and the first officer arrived at midnight.
fox10phoenix.com
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting: Phoenix bar organizes tribute event for those killed
As an investigation into the deadly Club Q shooting continues, one LGBT+ nightclub in the Phoenix area organized an event to remember those who died in the tragedy. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
fox10phoenix.com
A Very Cory Christmas for 2022
PHOENIX - We're getting ready for Christmas, and we know you are too!. Show off your hard work and post a picture of your decorations! If you'd like to get your house or a house of someone you know featured on FOX 10‘s 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts, scan the QR code seen in our broadcasts, or click on https://ksaz.fox/verycorychristmas to send photos of the decorations. Then tune in every weekday night to see the Valley’s best lights!
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Notebook: Valladay lone bright spot in loss; ASU hits historic low
TEMPE — It goes without saying that there haven't been a lot of positives Arizona State can reliably count on from week to week this season. Offensively, there may only be one: Xazavian Valladay. In a year that has provided disappointment seemingly at every turn, the senior running back...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
sports360az.com
Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State
Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
fox10phoenix.com
Father shot 2 children at Chandler home before turning the gun on himself, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are investigating after a man reportedly shot his two children near Alma School and Queen Creek roads on Saturday. An investigation revealed that the mother had been home with the kids when their father, who does not live there, showed up unannounced. "A domestic violence incident...
Police: History of domestic violence from the Chandler father who shot his two children and then himself
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen...
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
globalazmedia.com
Here’s how the new White Castle location in Tempe will look
TEMPE, AZ — White Castle has officially broke ground in Tempe!. “Our first Arizona White Castle opened in the fall of 2019 in Scottsdale to crowds of cravers that have continued to today,” said Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president, in a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona. “If anything, our debut into the 48thstate whetted even more appetites for sliders, with folks clamoring for another location. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of our Tempe restaurant.”
fox10phoenix.com
In two decades, a Cave Creek sanctuary has saved nearly 70 horses
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - As costs have gone up across the board, nonprofits relying on donations have struggled to get by. Mister is a horse saved from death. He's one of 27 horses at Tierra Madre Horse and Human Sanctuary. "He broke his right knee on the track, slab fracture,"...
queencreeksuntimes.com
EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship
Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the 3A semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
