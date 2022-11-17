Read full article on original website
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber.
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington.
Celebrating Vermont apple cider
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
In the Garden: Houseplant variations
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though we’re almost through with November, there are still ways to maintain a diverse garden in the wintertime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer walk us through different varieties of houseplants on this week’s In the Garden.
Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the
A challenge, can you write 50-thousand words in 30 days?
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
If you're sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort? And how can you be sure it's the freshest it can be It's a job Vermont's smallest beer distributor takes seriously.
Snowplow Spotlight: Flurry the Snow Cow and SubZero
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More VTrans plows have nicknames this winter season, which means we’re bringing back our Snowplow Spotlight series!. In the spotlight first is Flurry the Snow Cow. The truck got its name from the St. Paul’s Catholic School in Barton. Nick Bingham drives the Snow Cow, and has been on the VTrans team for a year and a half. You can thank him for taking care of routes 58 and 5.
