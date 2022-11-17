ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

New Hampshire legislative recount dispute lands in court

Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond

The Pride Center of Vermont was joined by other organizations and the community in Montpelier on Sunday to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Analysis: Gas prices expected to hit highest seasonal level ever

Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday.
BURLINGTON, VT
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it's your favorite season. Maybe you've been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can't talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
beckersasc.com

3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Celebrating Vermont apple cider

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington's Penny Cluse Café. Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Houseplant variations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though we’re almost through with November, there are still ways to maintain a diverse garden in the wintertime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer walk us through different varieties of houseplants on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

A challenge, can you write 50-thousand words in 30 days?

Burlington bike shop Old Spokes Home hosts race to benefit Feeding Chittenden. Organization works to get more women involved with local politics. Emerge Vermont is an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for elected office.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Flurry the Snow Cow and SubZero

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More VTrans plows have nicknames this winter season, which means we’re bringing back our Snowplow Spotlight series!. In the spotlight first is Flurry the Snow Cow. The truck got its name from the St. Paul’s Catholic School in Barton. Nick Bingham drives the Snow Cow, and has been on the VTrans team for a year and a half. You can thank him for taking care of routes 58 and 5.
BARTON, VT

