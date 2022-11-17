ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
Saraya Comments On In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear

Saraya had her first wrestling match in five years tonight at AEW Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker. After initially feigning problems with her neck, Saraya fought an entire match against Baker and eventually won with the move formerly known as the RamPaige. She celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac when the match was over.
AEW Revolution 2023 Date and Location Confirmed

Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum on Saturday night that AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. Revolution will mark AEW’s first PPV at the Chase Center after making their California debut in June of...
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off

Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
Notes on Live Attendance & Gate for AEW Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys

– Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com has more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced early yesterday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion

In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches

The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Andrade El Idolo Says ‘Bye’ In New Social Media Post

Andrade El Idolo has fans speculating on his AEW status after posting a “bye” message to social media. The AEW star posted to his Instagram with a series of photos of himself with his AEW mask, which was captioned:. “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye #howyouknow”
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was a Ladder Match Suggested For Survivor Series 1997?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE Announces Press Conference After Survivor Series On Saturday

WWE tweeted an announcement that they would hold a press conference right after Survivor Series concludes this Saturday. CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque and other talent will be present to break down the night’s events, and the press conference will be streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The text of the announcement reads as follows:
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Showdown 2022) 11.19.2022 Review

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Showdown 2022) 11.19.2022 Review. Peter Avalon submitted Keita in 8:58 (**¾) Chris Bey & El Phantasmo pinned Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada in 10:44 (***¼) Homicide pinned Tom Lawlor in 13:44 (***½) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over...
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast in Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Movie Fight Another Day

– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour

AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
Lee Moriarty & Chris Jericho On Why Pro Wrestling Is a Sport, Jericho Wants It In the Olympics

Lee Moriarty and Chris Jericho believe that professional wrestling is a sport, and Jericho has pitching it to the Olympics as a life goal. Moriarty was a guest on Talk is Jericho this week and talked about how he did a paper in high school on whether pro wrestling should qualify as a sport, comparing it to gymnastics. You can see highlights from the discussion below:

