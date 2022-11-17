Attorney general faces subpoena in grazing lease conflict

The Legislature’s Joint Agriculture Committee voted Monday to subpoena Attorney General Bridget Hill to testify on her role in a dispute over grazing permits. A ranching family involved in the dispute has accused her of having a conflict of interest.

On a 10-4 vote, the committee approved a motion for the subpoena and a request to the Legislature’s Management Council for the authority to hold an extra, so-far unscheduled, meeting at which Hill would testify.

The Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee had scheduled Monday’s hearing about the Converse County grazing dispute and legislation that could resolve similar disagreements in the future. Committee members sought information on how and why a temporary grazing lease was issued to the Wagonhound Ranch, apparently enabling it to bid on and obtain a long-term lease on land grazed for years by John and Gigi Leman of the Leman Ranch.

Hill made the leasing decisions as director of the Office of State Lands and Investments, a position she held from 2013-2019. Gov. Mark Gordon appointed her attorney general in 2019.

In that capacity, her office eventually advised the State Board of Land Commissioners on the leasing controversy – which she had been involved with in her previous post – according to discussion at Monday’s committee meeting.

The state land board – made up of Wyoming’s top five elected officials – was on the committee’s agenda for Monday, but only Treasurer Curt Meier and recently appointed Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred attended.

Lawmakers appeared upset after Allred said Hill’s office had advised him, and presumably other state land board members, not to attend Monday’s meeting.

“The letter said that they knew that I was invited to come to this meeting, and the advice was not to come,” Allred told the committee.

Treasurer Meier, speaking via Zoom from a meeting in Washington, D.C., told the committee he received similar advice. “I think that was a recommendation of counsel – that we are, we try, to stay put,” he said.

After the vote to subpoena Hill, the committee Tuesday added specific language to its motion and request to the Management Council. The request and subpoena seek files, evidence, testimony and other information regarding grazing-lease decisions and conflicts of interest among decision makers – all involving the Leman-Wagonhound dispute over lease 1-8710.

