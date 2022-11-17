Read full article on original website
Related
Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of scam calls in which the caller identifies themself as being a sergeant with the department.
Shaw University to share results of investigation, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday will provide an update on a controversial traffic stop involving students. Dr. Paulette Dillard, Shaw's president, and the president of the student government are expected to speak, sharing official findings from an investigation into the traffic stop and what next steps they plan to take.
FOX Carolina
Retired SC Highway Patrol Trooper accused of selling items taken from crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired highway patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash. SLED officials said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in...
WBTV
One dead in overnight Catawba County shooting; man in custody
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night in Catawba County, authorities said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was hurt on Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jones Street. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and is in...
WYFF4.com
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
FOX Carolina
Teen found shot in Union County
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Needs for food-insecure families growing in Spartanburg Co.
FOX Carolina
BCSO looking for 70-year-old woman last seen 3 weeks ago
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 70-year-old woman from the Weaverville area. Deputies said Rose Neal was last seen approximately 3 weeks ago at her home. She was driving a silver or grey 2020 Toyota C-HR NC plate AER-8305. Neal...
WCNC
Catawba County school bus accident
More than 60 kids and 4 teachers from Mountain View Elementary in Catawba County were on board a bus when it crashed into another car. All passengers are okay.
Man dead in Greenville Co. hit-and-run
A man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.
cbs17
Shaw University to announce ‘next steps’ in SC bus search despite explanation and body-cam video release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter. The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings...
FOX Carolina
Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office investigates two pedestrian fatalities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating two pedestrian fatalities near the White Horse Rd. area that appear to be unrelated. The Coroner’s Office says two people were hit by two separate vehicles. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the incidents happened...
WYFF4.com
Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
FOX Carolina
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation. As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week...
FOX Carolina
Marion Police: Suspect flees scene after man stabbed, ran over in parking lot
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department says they’re looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed and ran over in a parking lot. Marion Police say they responded to Grandview Shopping center at 1 a.m. on Saturday, in reference to a stabbing. Officers say they...
Greenville Co. missing woman has been located
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, Zandra King has been located. Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1 at Highway 414 in Travelers Rest. King was wearing a white bath robe. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 140 pounds King was last seen driving a […]
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, two people were found dead on Jones Street in Anderson Sunday morning, with a third person taken to the hospital who is now in stable condition.
Comments / 0