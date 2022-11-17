ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Retired SC Highway Patrol Trooper accused of selling items taken from crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired highway patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash. SLED officials said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in...
GREER, SC
WBTV

One dead in overnight Catawba County shooting; man in custody

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night in Catawba County, authorities said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was hurt on Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jones Street. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and is in...
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen found shot in Union County

UNION COUNTY, SC
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

BCSO looking for 70-year-old woman last seen 3 weeks ago

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 70-year-old woman from the Weaverville area. Deputies said Rose Neal was last seen approximately 3 weeks ago at her home. She was driving a silver or grey 2020 Toyota C-HR NC plate AER-8305. Neal...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
WYFF4.com

Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. missing woman has been located

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, Zandra King has been located. Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1 at Highway 414 in Travelers Rest. King was wearing a white bath robe. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 140 pounds King was last seen driving a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

