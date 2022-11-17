Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Lawyers: Estate of late Johnstown man reaches $8.2M settlement with police, prosecutors
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Lawyers for the estate of Kevin Siehl announced an $8.2 million settlement with Johnstown Police, the Cambria County District Attorney's office and state police in his wrongful conviction lawsuit. Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but later won release from prison after...
WJAC TV
Trial date set for Somerset Co. inmate accused of killing corrections officer, DA confirms
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a trial date has been tentatively set for the case of a Somerset County inmate accused of attacking and killing a corrections officer in 2018. Paul Kendrick, now age 27, is accused of attacking 61-year-old...
Bedford woman charged in boyfriend’s death along with cousin, friend
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in the April death of her then-boyfriend Ty Matthai, court documents show. Courtney Shianne Boden, 24, is facing charges including abuse of a corpse. Charges that come after 19-year-old Jordan Robertson was charged in Oct. for his alleged involvement as well. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of cruelty to animals around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Police say the incident occurred along East Main Street in...
Westmoreland County coroner’s office asking for public’s help finding family of fatal fire victims
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family members of a couple who died in a house fire. Nancy Wright, 83, and Ernest Elmer Wright, 87, died Saturday in a house fire in East Huntingdon...
Man charged in disappearance of Cassandra Gross appears in court, ex-wife testifies
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — More than 20 of Cassandra Gross’ family and friends filled a courtroom in Latrobe for Thomas Stanko’s preliminary hearing. A judge decided to send the case to trial. Nine people testified. Gross’ mother spoke first. Stanko only whispered to his attorney. PREVIOUS...
4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
Coroner's office to keep searching for family of elderly couple killed in East Huntingdon fire
Smoke still rose Sunday from the burned remains of a home that sits on about 13 acres of farmland in East Huntingdon, two days after an elderly couple was killed in a fire there. Members of the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office have been working with state troopers and sheriff’s deputies...
Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, appears in court
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, appeared before a judge on Friday. Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide 4 1/2 years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a "person of interest" but was only charged last month. RELATED STORIES:Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun caseState Police: 'Items Of Interest' Found During Search Of Property In Cassandra Gross CaseInvestigators Bring In Excavator To Search Property For Cassandra Gross, Who Disappeared In 2018Mother Of Casandra Gross Continues Her Search For Missing DaughterFrom the start, Stanko has...
WJAC TV
Marijuana, fentanyl, firearm seized during Johnstown drug bust; one in custody, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Cambria County man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant revealed drugs and a firearm inside a Johnstown home Wednesday, a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney states. According to the press release, police executed the search warrant on the...
Local police dept. sued, accused of mishandling rape investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A local police department has been named in a lawsuit filed this week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The suit, filed on behalf of a “Jane Doe,” accuses the Northern Regional Police Department and one detective in particular of “shoddy, unprofessional and inadequate” police work in regard to a rape investigation.
Suspect arrested in Jefferson Hills accused of robbing Washington County gas station
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect was taken into custody in Jefferson Hills on Friday night. According to police, local and state officers took the suspect, identified later as 42-year-old Thomas Terrill Spell, into custody at the Jefferson Hills Motel, on Route 51 near Lewis Run Road around 8:30 p.m.
WJAC TV
DA: Search warrant leads to discovery of over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant revealed thousands of dollars worth of drugs in his home Thursday, a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney states. According to the press release, police were dispatched to the 100 block...
Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier
A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her 8-year-old daughter with fentanyl. KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
Fayette County family files lawsuit over broken fire hydrants
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County family whose home caught on fire in January filed a lawsuit in federal court this week over faulty fire hydrants.Several firefighters were injured in the blaze, and the family's home was completely destroyed. Several pets also died in the fire. KDKA-TV first reported on the issue in February, learning low water pressure was to blame. The homeowners, Gail and Joseph Layman, hired Pittsburgh attorney Joel Sansone for representation.The lawsuit accuses Dunbar Township and the North Fayette Water Authority of knowing about the water pressure problems for years but never addressing them. "For several...
‘I’m going to kill you’: Pa. man accused of sending threatening text messages to woman
According to 6WJAC, authorities with the Conemaugh Township Police Department said a Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of threatening to kill a woman via text message. It all happened on Nov. 10, when, according to the news outlet, police said officers were contacted by the...
Fayette County family escapes house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Fayette County family of four is being assisted by the Red Cross after their home caught on fire.It happened Saturday afternoon along Grindstone and Murray Road. Three adults and a child were inside but were able to get out safely.Right now, there's no word on a cause.
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Mt. Pleasant man pleads guilty to drug sale in 2017 fatal overdose
A Westmoreland County judge made no guarantees but promised he would consider imposing a sentence with no time behind bars for a Mt. Pleasant man implicated in the fatal overdose of a friend nearly five years ago. The comments from Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears came during a hearing in...
Comments / 0