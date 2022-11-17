ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

Bedford woman charged in boyfriend’s death along with cousin, friend

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in the April death of her then-boyfriend Ty Matthai, court documents show. Courtney Shianne Boden, 24, is facing charges including abuse of a corpse. Charges that come after 19-year-old Jordan Robertson was charged in Oct. for his alleged involvement as well. […]
BEDFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of cruelty to animals around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Police say the incident occurred along East Main Street in...
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, appears in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, appeared before a judge on Friday. Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide 4 1/2 years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a "person of interest" but was only charged last month. RELATED STORIES:Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun caseState Police: 'Items Of Interest' Found During Search Of Property In Cassandra Gross CaseInvestigators Bring In Excavator To Search Property For Cassandra Gross, Who Disappeared In 2018Mother Of Casandra Gross Continues Her Search For Missing DaughterFrom the start, Stanko has...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local police dept. sued, accused of mishandling rape investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A local police department has been named in a lawsuit filed this week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The suit, filed on behalf of a “Jane Doe,” accuses the Northern Regional Police Department and one detective in particular of “shoddy, unprofessional and inadequate” police work in regard to a rape investigation.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier

A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her  8-year-old daughter with fentanyl.   KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County family files lawsuit over broken fire hydrants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County family whose home caught on fire in January filed a lawsuit in federal court this week over faulty fire hydrants.Several firefighters were injured in the blaze, and the family's home was completely destroyed. Several pets also died in the fire.  KDKA-TV first reported on the issue in February, learning low water pressure was to blame.  The homeowners, Gail and Joseph Layman, hired Pittsburgh attorney Joel Sansone for representation.The lawsuit accuses Dunbar Township and the North Fayette Water Authority of knowing about the water pressure problems for years but never addressing them. "For several...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County family escapes house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Fayette County family of four is being assisted by the Red Cross after their home caught on fire.It happened Saturday afternoon along Grindstone and Murray Road. Three adults and a child were inside but were able to get out safely.Right now, there's no word on a cause.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

