Somerset County, PA

WJAC TV

Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation

(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset

Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

Try your luck at Luck of the Draw: New antique store opens in Johnstown

A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

V.C.I grants check to family of late area Air Force Veteran

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown Veterans Community Initiatives has been awarding checks to injured veterans for the past couple of years, but this year is different. The veteran being honored unfortunately passed away the day before he was supposed to receive the check. And for the first time,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet

The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

