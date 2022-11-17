Read full article on original website
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
Two birds, one stone: getting your COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shot at the same time
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two birds, one stone. Health experts say you can get your new COVID-19 bivalent booster and seasonal flu shot at the same time. Between COVID-19 and the flu, officials are warning of a winter "twindemic" and are urging you to protect yourself from both illnesses.
New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset
Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
Autism-advocacy group lets kids meet Santa one-on-one to ease anxiety
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — You might have met Santa Claus at a mall before, sat on his lap, and told him what you want for Christmas. Sunday, the Central PA Autism Community organization did that — but with a twist. Waiting in line to meet him at the...
PSP: Woman charged for helping Bedford man dispose of body after murder
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a second individual is facing charges for helping a Bedford man dispose of his cousin's body after he shot and killed him earlier this year. Troopers say 24-year-old Courtney Boden is charged with abuse of a corpse, as...
Lawyers: Estate of late Johnstown man reaches $8.2M settlement with police, prosecutors
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Lawyers for the estate of Kevin Siehl announced an $8.2 million settlement with Johnstown Police, the Cambria County District Attorney's office and state police in his wrongful conviction lawsuit. Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but later won release from prison after...
DA: Search warrant leads to discovery of over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant revealed thousands of dollars worth of drugs in his home Thursday, a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney states. According to the press release, police were dispatched to the 100 block...
Try your luck at Luck of the Draw: New antique store opens in Johnstown
A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.
Trial date set for Somerset Co. inmate accused of killing corrections officer, DA confirms
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a trial date has been tentatively set for the case of a Somerset County inmate accused of attacking and killing a corrections officer in 2018. Paul Kendrick, now age 27, is accused of attacking 61-year-old...
Marijuana, fentanyl, firearm seized during Johnstown drug bust; one in custody, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Cambria County man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant revealed drugs and a firearm inside a Johnstown home Wednesday, a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney states. According to the press release, police executed the search warrant on the...
V.C.I grants check to family of late area Air Force Veteran
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown Veterans Community Initiatives has been awarding checks to injured veterans for the past couple of years, but this year is different. The veteran being honored unfortunately passed away the day before he was supposed to receive the check. And for the first time,...
Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet
The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
