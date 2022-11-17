Read full article on original website
Rezkel
3d ago
Hate to break it to you but pretty much every business owner in Springfield is also a major drug dealer or in what seems to be a trend for the restaurants human traffickers. Like it's actually kind of amazing this smallish town is run by literal criminals
Reply(4)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmay.com
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
wmay.com
Inmate Transfer Delays Continue
Despite a contempt of court citation, the Illinois Department of Human Services is still not moving Sangamon County Jail inmates to mental health facilities in a timely fashion. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says as of Friday, 12 inmates were still being housed in the jail more than 20 days after...
newschannel20.com
New inmate mail policy in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a new mail policy for inmates in Macon County. Effective on December 1, HomeWAV and Macon County will partner with a new mail management provider called TextBehind. TextBehid will electronically scan all appropriate physical mail and deliver it digitally to the facility.
newschannel20.com
Police respond to I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 on Monday. We're told the crash happened at milepost 102, just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area. Officials say traffic is down to one inside lane and moving slowly. ISP says Traffic...
WANE-TV
Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash
CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said. Shane Jason Woods crashed a...
wlds.com
Woman Arrested Following Altercation with Hospital Staff
A Jacksonville woman remains in custody after an altercation at the hospital yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital at 10:30 Friday morning after hospital staff reported a patient was being combative with staff. According to a police report, 29-year-old Christine R. Taylor of the 1100 block of...
wdbr.com
Eight trapped on balcony
Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
khqa.com
Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
newschannel20.com
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
newschannel20.com
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
newschannel20.com
Mobile tattoo parlor in Springfield causing controversy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mobile tattoo parlor is roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium. Some aldermen were not in support of a mobile tattoo parlor driving and parking around Springfield. The topic was brought up by Ward 6 Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso at Tuesday night’s...
Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
newschannel20.com
Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
wmay.com
Court Records: Woods At More Than Twice The Legal Limit For DUI
Court records say the Auburn man who is now facing murder charges in a fatal I-55 crash this month had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. The order denying bail for Shane Jason Woods indicates his blood-alcohol content was .177. Anything over .08 is considered to be legally intoxicated. The court records also say Woods told an officer who had pulled him over shortly before the crash that he intended to take his own life and that he was “worth more dead than alive.”
1470 WMBD
Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
wlds.com
Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run With Stolen Vehicle
Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a hit-and-run crash early this morning. Jacksonville Police responded to the 500 block of South Diamond Street just before 3 am after a caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch that someone had wrecked their daughter’s truck before taking off on foot. According...
Comments / 8