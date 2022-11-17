LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ Hosting Alternate Broadcast for Packers, Titans Thursday Night Football Game

The Big 12 this year has seen more parity than arguably any conference in recent memory. With two games left, more than half the league still has a scenario to reach the Big 12 title game, while every league team still has a path to bowl eligibility. But that doesn't stop SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum from firing shots at the league as part of a segment dismissing undefeated TCU as a national title contender.

