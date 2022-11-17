LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ Hosting Alternate Broadcast for Packers, Titans Thursday Night Football Game

Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive
Like the rest of Chiefs Nation, Brittany Mahomes watched as her husband Patrick and his favorite tight end won on... The post Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Vols LB Jeremy Banks addresses rumors flying around about absence from South Carolina game
Tennessee Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t travel with the team to Columbia on Saturday for UT’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. ESPN’s Chris Fowler said during the broadcast of the game on Saturday night that Banks’ absence wasn’t injury-related. As you can imagine, rumors...
NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys
Who saw the Dallas Cowboys beating the snot out of the Minnesota Vikings? This game wasn’t close not even for... The post NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys appeared first on Outsider.
Aaron Rodgers Gets Snippy When Asked About Green Bay’s Future
So maybe the question wasn’t as precise as it could be. But Aaron Rodgers decided to be snide in a post-game press conference following Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. A reporter posed a sweeping kind of question after Green Bay fell to Tennessee, 27-17, in a home...
atozsports.com
Titans become the only team to accomplish feat in the past three years
The Tennessee Titans have become the model of consistency in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. Annually, the Titans overcome plenty of adversity and win games in their own way. They won’t change, and their results speak for themselves. Vrabel and company probably wish that they would’ve taken...
247Sports
TCU football: Paul Finebaum fires shots at Big 12, Horned Frogs' schedule
The Big 12 this year has seen more parity than arguably any conference in recent memory. With two games left, more than half the league still has a scenario to reach the Big 12 title game, while every league team still has a path to bowl eligibility. But that doesn't stop SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum from firing shots at the league as part of a segment dismissing undefeated TCU as a national title contender.
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Pregnancy Update With Baby #2 on the Way
With her due date just around the corner, Brittany Mahomes reveals on her Twitter account a pregnancy update with Baby #2. In a tweet earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes declares, “I am very ready to not be pregnant incase anyone was wondering.” She used a crying-laughing emoji at the end of the sentence.
Antonio Brown Fires Random Shot at Raiders QB Derek Carr With Fat-Shaming Joke
Let’s spin the Antonio Brown troll wheel and see where it lands — why, that’s Derek Carr. And we have... The post Antonio Brown Fires Random Shot at Raiders QB Derek Carr With Fat-Shaming Joke appeared first on Outsider.
Brittany Mahomes Posts Tweet About Pregnancy, Twitter Weighs in Immediately
Brittany Mahomes has a few more weeks left of her pregnancy. Baby boy is expected sometime after the first of the year. But Patrick Mahomes’ wife is more than ready to deliver her future quarterback. Like right now. That’s why Brittany Mahomes changed up her Twitter topics earlier in...
Only 2 College Football Programs Have Never Missed Playoff Rankings
Since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, there have been 51 separate rankings released by the Selection Committee. In that span, two teams have never failed to appear. According to FOX College Football, Alabama and Ohio State have appeared on all 51 weekly rankings since 2014. Coming...
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Are Super Bowl Contenders Following Blowout Win Over Vikings
A blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday may have sent Jerry Jones‘ confidence in the Dallas Cowboys over the moon. The owner is never shy about expectations in the Lone Star State, but now he believes he has a team that can win the Super Bowl. Dallas...
Tom Brady Re-Signs Flag That Patriots Hall of Fame ‘Ruined’
Once again, Tom Brady has saved the day. This time, though, it has nothing to do with what the quarterback accomplished on the field. A quick stroke of a pen might’ve salvaged a one-of-a-kind NFL item. An American flag signed by Brady in the early 2000s was allegedly “ruined”...
Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO
College football fans, don’t even try this, ever. Or else, you’ll get the security guard treatment similar to what we... The post Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video
Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Receives Brutal Injury News
Tennessee (9-2) announced Sunday that quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in his left knee Saturday during his team’s... The post Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Receives Brutal Injury News appeared first on Outsider.
John Mellencamp Seen Sitting, Eating Popcorn During Anthem at Colts-Eagles Game
Aside from lasting team rivalries, the NFL has been a point of contention for the past few years regarding the National Anthem. As is tradition, attendees are asked to rise as a singer belts out the United States National Anthem prior to each NFL game. However, John Mellencamp, who famously sang “Ain’t That America,” was seen sitting and eating popcorn while attending the Indianapolis Colts-Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.
Darius Rucker Reacts to Losing His Blue Check on Twitter
Darius Rucker checked into Twitter Saturday morning. It was time to start a college football kind of day. But the... The post Darius Rucker Reacts to Losing His Blue Check on Twitter appeared first on Outsider.
