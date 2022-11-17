Read full article on original website
Illinois Senate passes bill cutting financial ties, aid to Russia
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing for nearly 10 months in a conflict that has displaced millions from their homes and taken tens of thousands of lives. Back in Springfield, legislators took action Wednesday on a bill that would effectively cut all financial ties between Illinois and Russia. The Illinois State Senate gave House Bill 1293, also known as the Russian Divestment Act, its third reading and passed it unanimously 50-0 with nine not voting.
With just days left, SAFE-T Act changes could be forthcoming, 'technical' in nature
Changes may yet come to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform before its Jan. 1 effective date, but some of its major proponents in the General Assembly said the results of the Nov. 8 general election have signified that the ship has sailed drastic amendments to it. “I will say,...
Three legislative session days remain before Illinois' no-cash bail enacts Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With Illinois state lawmakers set to return to Springfield after Thanksgiving for one more week of session before the new year, questions remain on what will change with the Pretrial Fairness Act set to eliminate cash bail statewide on Jan. 1. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness,...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Woman convicted of storming Pelosi's office in Jan. 6 attack
A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right "Groyper" extremist movement has been convicted of several federal charges
Here's How Illinois' Supreme Court Looks After the 2022 Midterm Elections
The Illinois Supreme Court took center stage during the 2022 midterm elections, and Democrats were able to enhance their control of the judicial body as they won two elections for open seats. Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Rochford defeated former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran in the second district, and Appellate...
Landry, 21 AGs push Biden administration to drop healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate
Louisiana’s attorney general announced Monday he is leading a coalition of 22 states that want the Biden administration to end a mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The 22 attorneys general have filed a petition that requests the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid […] The post Landry, 21 AGs push Biden administration to drop healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
This could be the start of something bad
Well, they’re just about done counting the ballots in Illinois. And a controversial amendment to the state’s constitution appears to have squeaked through. As for why that’s something senior living communities might want to pay attention to, here’s why: It could help ignite unionization efforts in the Land of Lincoln, and perhaps your state as well.
