Springfield, IL

The State Journal-Register

Illinois Senate passes bill cutting financial ties, aid to Russia

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing for nearly 10 months in a conflict that has displaced millions from their homes and taken tens of thousands of lives. Back in Springfield, legislators took action Wednesday on a bill that would effectively cut all financial ties between Illinois and Russia. The Illinois State Senate gave House Bill 1293, also known as the Russian Divestment Act, its third reading and passed it unanimously 50-0 with nine not voting.
Louisiana Illuminator

Landry, 21 AGs push Biden administration to drop healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate

Louisiana’s attorney general announced Monday he is leading a coalition of 22 states that want the Biden administration to end a mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The 22 attorneys general have filed a petition that requests the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid […] The post Landry, 21 AGs push Biden administration to drop healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This could be the start of something bad

Well, they’re just about done counting the ballots in Illinois. And a controversial amendment to the state’s constitution appears to have squeaked through. As for why that’s something senior living communities might want to pay attention to, here’s why: It could help ignite unionization efforts in the Land of Lincoln, and perhaps your state as well.
