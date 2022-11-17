Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing for nearly 10 months in a conflict that has displaced millions from their homes and taken tens of thousands of lives. Back in Springfield, legislators took action Wednesday on a bill that would effectively cut all financial ties between Illinois and Russia. The Illinois State Senate gave House Bill 1293, also known as the Russian Divestment Act, its third reading and passed it unanimously 50-0 with nine not voting.

