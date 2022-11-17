Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Fort Steuben Mall excited for holiday season
Steubenville, OH — Although the Fort Steuben Mall has seen stores come and go, they still have high hopes and are excited for the holiday season. "For Christmas time, the whole mall will be decorated. We will have things for kids to do, activities down the hallway, make a list for Santa Claus, make cookies and gingerbread houses. Some concerts going on here," said Trey Jeter.
WTOV 9
Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture
Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
WTOV 9
Hundreds helped in Thanksgiving food giveaway
The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly held their thanksgiving food basket giveaway Sunday. The food drive in Weirton follows a very successful event on Saturday where Bishop Cummings along with members of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple helped hundreds of people make sure they enjoyed a good Thanksgiving meal. "We were able...
WTOV 9
Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire
Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
WTOV 9
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to take place at Temple Shalom
WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at Temple Shalom this year. The community-wide event invites people of all faiths to join them for a prayer service with multiple leaders, and they encourage everyone to bring a canned good to donate to the hungry. “With...
WTOV 9
First 'Rock the Red Kettle' event takes place Saturday at WesBanco Arena
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Salvation Army will raise about $100,000 in Ohio, Marshall and Tyler counties. With that in mind, the first ‘Rock the Red Kettle’ event will take place Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. Doors open at 6 and the concert...
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
WTOV 9
Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport deemed total loss after fire
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Crews are on scene in Bridgeport at a structure fire in a building that houses Wilson Furniture. Flames could be shooting from the building near the scene, as well as from I-70 and points beyond. Traffic is being diverted from the area, so stay away from...
Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70
According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
House fire rekindled in Washington County
Crews returned to a house fire after it rekindled in California Borough this morning. A Washington County 911 dispatcher said at 9 a.m. crews were called back to the house, located in the 900 block of Pike Run Road. The first fire started around 4:30 a.m. The house was vacant....
Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in City of Washington
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured Friday morning in the city of Washington. The incident occurred around 6:42 a.m. in the area of S. Main and E. Maiden streets. A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 medical helicopters are not able to fly due to weather so the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
WTOV 9
Victim in Steubenville shooting facing drug possession charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville police have released some details about an October shooting. The shooting took place near Sherman Avenue during the afternoon of Oct. 31. The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and a 17-year-old male was taken into custody later that week. The teen was...
playpennsylvania.com
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines
The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
Bethel Park man dies after medical emergency on scaffolding
PITTSBURGH — A Bethel Park man died Tuesday afternoon after going into cardiac arrest while working on scaffolding at a North Side building. Michael Kroll, 54, died after being transported to a hospital from the 1100 block of Federal Street. First responders performed CPR and other measures during efforts...
1 dead, 3 injured after police chase through Allegheny County leads to fiery crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person died and three people were injured following a police chase through Allegheny County that led to a fiery crash Wednesday. The chase began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood. Pittsburgh EMS, fire and police responded to the call...
Internal investigation of former Baden Borough chief launched after reports of videos surfaced
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 is hearing that an internal investigation was launched after reports surfaced of the Baden police chief being videotaped in compromising situations. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation. On Wednesday, the borough council was tight-lipped about the...
