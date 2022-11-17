Steubenville, OH — Although the Fort Steuben Mall has seen stores come and go, they still have high hopes and are excited for the holiday season. "For Christmas time, the whole mall will be decorated. We will have things for kids to do, activities down the hallway, make a list for Santa Claus, make cookies and gingerbread houses. Some concerts going on here," said Trey Jeter.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO