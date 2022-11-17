ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Fort Steuben Mall excited for holiday season

Steubenville, OH — Although the Fort Steuben Mall has seen stores come and go, they still have high hopes and are excited for the holiday season. "For Christmas time, the whole mall will be decorated. We will have things for kids to do, activities down the hallway, make a list for Santa Claus, make cookies and gingerbread houses. Some concerts going on here," said Trey Jeter.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture

Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Hundreds helped in Thanksgiving food giveaway

The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly held their thanksgiving food basket giveaway Sunday. The food drive in Weirton follows a very successful event on Saturday where Bishop Cummings along with members of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple helped hundreds of people make sure they enjoyed a good Thanksgiving meal. "We were able...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire

Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTOV 9

Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to take place at Temple Shalom

WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at Temple Shalom this year. The community-wide event invites people of all faiths to join them for a prayer service with multiple leaders, and they encourage everyone to bring a canned good to donate to the hungry. “With...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Power outage planned for parts of Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in City of Washington

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured Friday morning in the city of Washington. The incident occurred around 6:42 a.m. in the area of S. Main and E. Maiden streets. A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 medical helicopters are not able to fly due to weather so the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
WASHINGTON, PA
WTOV 9

Victim in Steubenville shooting facing drug possession charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville police have released some details about an October shooting. The shooting took place near Sherman Avenue during the afternoon of Oct. 31. The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and a 17-year-old male was taken into custody later that week. The teen was...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
playpennsylvania.com

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines

The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy