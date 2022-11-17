Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
10 Sports Cars from the 2000s Still Worth Buying
The 2000s were a decade of rapid technological advancements, one where flip phones turned into smartphones and laptops were finally making some gains on desktop computers. It was, arguably, the decade of the Fast And Furious franchise, and one could even argue that it was the rise of tuning culture across most of the United States. Above all, though, it was the decade of the electronic uprising in our sporty cars. The first flappy paddles found their way into up-market supercars, and even the more mundane machinery came with a host of electronic aids to keep them level and straight on the road. Some enjoyed having their skills behind the wheel complimented by the electronic suspension, self-leveling dampers, four-wheeled steering, and other clever robotics that made driving fast a bit easier. The purists, however, did not like the rise of electronic aids and kept searching for those cars that kept true to the old-school setup of three pedals, a stick, and no help other than that given by your senses. The cars we're going to discuss here today offer the perfect blend between rawness and electronic advancement from a time when we didn’t hear doomsday preachers announcing the end of the manual transmission.
Top Speed
This Modern 3000GT Could Make Mitsubishi Relevant Again
The performance car world is changing, and whether it is for better or worse is subjective. Whether its electrification, past nameplates being used once again, new performance variants or the death of iconic models, the landscape is certainly changing. So, it stands to reason amid all the changes, a JDM icon could seemingly be revived and give the gas engine a last hurrah. That is exactly what our sister site, HotCars, showcased with a rendering of what could be a modern Mitsubishi 3000GT.
The 1986 Dodge Omni GLHS Was Ahead Of Its Time
Fast hatchbacks, "hot hatches" as they are colloquially known, were incredibly popular stateside for a number of years. Cars like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford Focus ST and RS, and the hatch variant of the Subaru WRX STI were just some of the cars that gained an near cult following. Nowadays, the Golf GTI and the Golf R are essentially the only hot hatches still available in the United States.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
RS Recommends: Ditch the Car (and Gas Hike) for These Top-Rated E-Bikes Instead
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With expensive gas, scarce parking, and traffic, there are plenty of good reasons to ditch your car for a bike. But bikes have their downsides too — whether as commuters or weekend cruisers — leaving us sweaty, tired, and possibly late to our destination. Thankfully, there’s now a middle-ground: the best electric bikes. After tremendous advancements over the past couple years, the best electric bikes (a.k.a. “e-bikes”) are now better than ever. They can travel up to 40 miles...
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
MotorAuthority
Hennessey Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth goes overlanding for $19,950
Hennessey Performance Engineering is getting in on the overlanding trend with a modified Ram 1500 TRX designed for treks to the wilderness. The new Overland Edition is based on the Hennessey Mammoth tuned versions of the TRX, adding features like a bed rack with a hard-shell tent, a retractable 55-inch awning, auxiliary fuel tanks, and a water reservoir. A 28-inch splitting axe, a shovel, and LED perimeter lighting are included as well, while a ladder and grab handles ease access to the bed-mounted tent.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
insideevs.com
Giant Introduces The Stormguard E+, A Rugged, Full-Suspension E-Bike
When it comes to bicycles—both electric and otherwise—few brands hold as strong a reputation as Giant bicycles. An industry giant for several decades now, Giant has both economies of scale and impressive quality as credentials that enable it to continuously grow and innovate in the industry. We’ve seen many new e-bikes from Giant lately, however, none of them are like the new Stormguard E+.
The 2022 Honda CRF300L Rally Is the Donkey of Adventure Bikes You Can Rely On
Jonathon KleinWith just 27 horsepower, the Honda CRF300L Rally isn't fast. But it's not about going fast, it's about not stopping.
Comments / 0