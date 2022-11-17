Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Searches For Omaha Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha. They say 29-year old Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his place of employment. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed. He was sentenced to...
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
Group hoping to tackle traffic safety in Omaha while remembering traffic death victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you drive on Dodge St. near UNO, you may notice a new, bright yellow sign on the pedestrian bridge that reads #SafeStreetsSaveLives. It’s placed just a block away from where a pregnant woman was hit and killed while crossing the road in September. “We’re...
Omaha organization tackles traffic safety
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
LPD recovers some police-issued equipment taken from officer’s personal vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department recovered some police-issued items which were recently stolen from an LPD recruit’s personal car. Friday afternoon, at 3:02 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, off 61st and Cornhusker Highway.
Omaha nonprofit receives grant for pregnancy health services
Omaha nonprofit receives grant for pregnancy health services
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
Late Omaha, Bennington police officer celebrated with funeral service Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — Mark Sundermeier, a longtime law enforcement officer with a variety of agencies, was celebrated Saturday afternoon as hundreds attended his funeral service. Sundermeier died while scuba diving in Hawaii in October. He served in the Omaha Police Department for 25 years before founding, and serving on,...
La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people
PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same. She closed with a...
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
Omaha man sentenced to five years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to five years in prison on a meth-related charge. Acting U.S Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Samuel Tague, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tague will serve 60 months in prison and then a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
