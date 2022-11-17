Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
WTOV 9
City of Wheeling sees overwhelming response to homeowners' repair assistance program
WHEELING, W.Va. — In October, the city of Wheeling offered a chance for homeowners to get some free money for home improvements. The Homeowner-Occupied Repair Assistance Program offers up to $5,000 for income eligible homeowners in Wheeling. What happened next was a bit overwhelming, as more than 500 homeowners...
WTOV 9
Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture
Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
WTOV 9
Pugliese Fire Training Center a spark for local firefighter training efforts
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Pugliese Fire Training Center a new resource for Wintersville Fire that’s not only helping out local firefighters but bringing many across the area. Before the opening of this facility, local fire and rescue teams had to travel to Wayne County, Ohio, which is...
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
Ohio mall had four businesses broken into; police looking for suspects
Ohio police say they are looking for suspects breaking into local businesses at a mall. Police say the suspects have broken four businesses at the New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia Police say the suspects attempted to enter the cash register and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information should contact […]
WTOV 9
Victim in Steubenville shooting facing drug possession charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville police have released some details about an October shooting. The shooting took place near Sherman Avenue during the afternoon of Oct. 31. The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and a 17-year-old male was taken into custody later that week. The teen was...
Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red
New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WTOV 9
Hundreds helped in Thanksgiving food giveaway
The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly held their thanksgiving food basket giveaway Sunday. The food drive in Weirton follows a very successful event on Saturday where Bishop Cummings along with members of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple helped hundreds of people make sure they enjoyed a good Thanksgiving meal. "We were able...
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Endangered Portage County man found safely
An endangered missing adult issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties has just been canceled. Officials say 88-year-old Merle Reeves has been found safely. The alert was issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties at approximately 3:22 p.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes after being issued.
WTOV 9
Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire
Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
Former CEO of Pittsburgh-based business agrees to pay more than $15 million in guilty plea
PITTSBUGRH — The former CEO and president of Pittsburgh-based Automated Health Services has agreed to pay more than $15 million as part of a guilty plea. Eighty-year-old Joseph W. Nocito of Sewickley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, District Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Friday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trucker faces $12K fine for using residential road in Allegheny Township during Route 356 closure
The reopening of Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Tuesday arrived too late for one trucker. Police Chief Duane Fisher told township supervisors at Monday’s meeting that the trucker tried to take a tractor-trailer rig down White Cloud Road earlier in the day despite posted warning signs. “He is...
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
WTOV 9
Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport deemed total loss after fire
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Crews are on scene in Bridgeport at a structure fire in a building that houses Wilson Furniture. Flames could be shooting from the building near the scene, as well as from I-70 and points beyond. Traffic is being diverted from the area, so stay away from...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
Ohio tractor-trailer crash carrying sulfuric acid closes highway
(WTRF) A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway on Friday Officials in Jefferson County say a tractor-trailer crash that was carrying sulfuric acid crashed on U.S 22 at Lovers Lane and 22 West was blocked off past the Lover’s Lane exit. Officials were concerned about a potential leak but they were able to offload […]
