ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture

Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Victim in Steubenville shooting facing drug possession charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville police have released some details about an October shooting. The shooting took place near Sherman Avenue during the afternoon of Oct. 31. The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and a 17-year-old male was taken into custody later that week. The teen was...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WTOV 9

Hundreds helped in Thanksgiving food giveaway

The Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly held their thanksgiving food basket giveaway Sunday. The food drive in Weirton follows a very successful event on Saturday where Bishop Cummings along with members of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple helped hundreds of people make sure they enjoyed a good Thanksgiving meal. "We were able...
WEIRTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

UPDATE: Endangered Portage County man found safely

An endangered missing adult issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties has just been canceled. Officials say 88-year-old Merle Reeves has been found safely. The alert was issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties at approximately 3:22 p.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes after being issued.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire

Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy