ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

H.S baseball: Former Phillie Erik Kratz returning to alma mater as head coach at Dock

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usBxe_0jEwftSg00

Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Erik Kratz, who spent 11 seasons in the majors, is taking over as the head baseball coach at his alma mater, Dock Mennonite Academy, the school announced Thursday.

Kratz, 42, is a 1998 Dock Mennonite (formerly Christopher Dock) graduate.

"We're very excited to have Erik lead our program," Dock Mennonite athletic director Seth Frankenfield said. "He'll get the most out of our student-athletes and will also help them develop into leaders in the community.

"They can see him as someone who was once in their shoes and knows what it takes to succeed."

After graduating from Eastern Mennonite University in 2002, Kratz was drafted in the 29th round by the Toronto Blue Jays, but didn't make his major-league debut until 2010 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He spent two full seasons with the Phillies in 2012 and 2013 before returning to the team for a brief stint in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdzXE_0jEwftSg00

All told, he played for 14 teams in his big-league career, including winning a World Series as a member of the Kansas City Royals in 2015, before retiring after the 2020 season. This past season, Kratz was a radio color commentator for the Phillies.

For the past two years, Kratz had been Dock Mennonite's Middle School head baseball coach.

"He said he always dreamed about being a coach and it will be great for him to take over the varsity program," Frankenfield said.

"He has a son who is a sophomore and another who is in eighth grade and getting the chance to coach them is something he always hoped to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOsuw_0jEwftSg00

Take a look: High school football: Germantown Academy upends Penn Charter in thriller

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com ; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: H.S baseball: Former Phillie Erik Kratz returning to alma mater as head coach at Dock

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Dock Mennonite hires former major leaguer Erik Kratz as baseball coach

Erik Kratz, a Dock Mennonite graduate who spent 19 seasons in professional baseball – 11 of those in Major League Baseball, including two stints with the Philadelphia Phillies – was announced as the Dock varsity baseball head coach Thursday by the school. Kratz, who graduated from Dock in...
247Sports

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor

Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
VILLANOVA, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Defense settles in, Garnet Valley beats Downingtown East

CONCORD — For the Garnet Valley defense, it was an inauspicious start to the District 1 Class 6A semifinal Friday night at Moe DeFrank Stadium. Senior running back Bo Horvath and Downingtown East’s hurry-up offense gave the Jaguars fits in the opening minutes. Horvath ran the ball five times for 60 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, two minutes into regulation.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Rustin turns tables on Strath Haven to make return trip to district final

WALLINGFORD >> It was a spot that was all to familiar to the West Chester Rustin football team. In overtime against Strath Haven, this time, a spot in the district final hung in the balance. Unlike last season, the Golden Knights prevailed as Chase Hatton scored on the first possession of the extra session and the defense stopped the Panthers on a two-point conversion for a 28-27 victory in the semifinals of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs at a chilly George L. King field.
WEST CHESTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Grandview Makes it Official: Season Opens April 1

BECHTELSVILLE PA – The 61st season of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway begins April 1 (2023; Saturday) on its third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval at 43 Passmore Rd., track owner Tina Rogers and her family announced, following a decision to pursue a racing schedule for the year. Earlier announced plans for a sale of the property have been put on hold.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia

Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelexperta.com

Philadelphia History Facts That Everyone Should Know

Philadelphia is one of the most historically rich cities to visit in the US. That’s what truly makes this place a worthy stopover or a full-on destination. Where else can you walk the streets, that are perfectly preserved, as they were when Ben Franklin, John Adams, George Washington and many more once walked along, rode horse buggies and made the United States what it is today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quad

Central Bucks: The Downfall?

On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz died after being struck by a vehicle

Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz was struck and hit by a vehicle earlier this week while running and passed away. Upper Dublin School District Superintendent Steven Yanni announced Konz’s passing in a video message and offered condolences to Konz’s family. He also detailed how students could receive support from the district in dealing with the tragedy. Konz was 16 years old.
DUBLIN, PA
phillyvoice.com

North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.

Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy