Midland, MI

wsgw.com

MyMichigan Healthcare Names New Chief Medical Officer

(source: MyMichigan Healthcare) Paul Berg, M.D., M.H.A., has been named chief medical officer of MyMichigan Health. In his new role, Dr. Berg will oversee administration for medical staff, graduate medical education, continuing medical education, clinical quality, patient safety, performance improvement and innovation, regulatory compliance, MyMichigan Medical Group, population health, as well as risk and claims. He succeeds Lydia Watson, M.D., C.P.E., who begins her appointment as president and CEO of the Midland-based health system effective Dec. 1, 2022.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Vargas & Sons Tortillas -- food made with love

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Former Flint fire chief recalls last moments before termination. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a big change of leadership, Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has been terminated from his...
FLINT, MI
swmichigandining.com

Olvera’s BBQ

We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges

BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?

Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
FLINT, MI

