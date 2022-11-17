Read full article on original website
MyMichigan Healthcare Names New Chief Medical Officer
(source: MyMichigan Healthcare) Paul Berg, M.D., M.H.A., has been named chief medical officer of MyMichigan Health. In his new role, Dr. Berg will oversee administration for medical staff, graduate medical education, continuing medical education, clinical quality, patient safety, performance improvement and innovation, regulatory compliance, MyMichigan Medical Group, population health, as well as risk and claims. He succeeds Lydia Watson, M.D., C.P.E., who begins her appointment as president and CEO of the Midland-based health system effective Dec. 1, 2022.
Flint woman’s diagnoses illustrate staggering statistic for Black women
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Have you ever heard the saying, “I look better than what I’ve been through?” A Flint woman who has overcome multiple health challenges embodies that quite literally, and she’s helping to spread awareness all year round. “I feel like when you...
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
Blueline Donuts in Flint offers tasty treats, employment opportunities
FLINT, MI - Flint showed up in a big way this week for the soft opening of Blueline Donuts. Located at Carriage Town Bakery on University Avenue, the donut store is a “transitional employment” opportunity for the homeless and those in need. John Rigg, food service director at...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Michigan shuts down Flint pot shop accused of selling illicit marijuana
Michigan licensors on Nov. 15 suspended operations at a Flint shop accused of selling untracked, untested and unlicensed marijuana products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency “summarily suspended” the medical provisioning center and recreational retail licenses held by GC FLint, operating under the name Green Culture at 808 S Center Road, Suite 2, in Flint.
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
Vargas & Sons Tortillas -- food made with love
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Former Flint fire chief recalls last moments before termination. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a big change of leadership, Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has been terminated from his...
Olvera’s BBQ
We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
Fired Flint fire chief says he got the ax because he wouldn’t lie for the mayor
FLINT, MI -- Former Flint fire Chief Raymond Barton says his refusal to lie in the aftermath of a fatal house fire in which two children died has cost him his job.
Midland police officer charged with being ‘super drunk’ in one-vehicle crash that left him injured
MIDLAND, MI — A month ago, a Midland police officer was injured in an off-duty crash to the point he had to be hospitalized. Now, prosecutors have charged him with causing the crash, and being super drunk when he did so. The crash itself was reported about 11:20 p.m....
Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges
BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Creative food displays for holiday parties are a family favorite and great way to up your dinner party hosting game. So many themes are possible between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Even big games and birthday themed events during the holidays can get a charcuterie food treatment. What is...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Saginaw Co. Road Commission says “we’re doing the best we can do”
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather made for a slow-go on the roads in Saginaw County overnight, leaving some to question why they weren’t in better shape. TV5 met with Dennis Borchard, the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission to get answers. Borchard said, “You always...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?
Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
Fourth-grade potential plays out as Martin routs Merrill for 8-D1 state title
Brad Blauvelt had seen playground potential before. But when Mr. B saw his fourth-grade group tearing it up on the schoolyard eight years ago, the Brandon Elementary teacher suspected it would play out as something special.
