Fishkill, NY

94.3 Lite FM

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
101.5 WPDH

New 2022 Holiday Hours Announced for Poughkeepsie Galleria

Like it or not, the holidays are upon us. Whether you're already neck deep in the holly jolly spirit or you've been putting off decorating your house for as long as you can, there's one thing we'll all need to face: holiday shopping. Luckily, the Poughkeepsie Galleria has just announced their new hours for the special season.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Cracker Barrel in Saugerties?

Only having one in our area could be why some Saugerties residents have started asking if the chain restaurants might want to open their 10th location in town. According to the Saugerties Town Facebook page, one man posted a comment saying, "I think Saugerties needs an affordable place to eat and I think Cracker Barrel would be perfect!"
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie

If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

Flip Circus performs in Town of Wallkill

The Flip Circus is now performing under the big top in the Town of Wallkill at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Shows begin Friday at 7 p.m. The international cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and stunt drivers started their East Coast tour in March and are wrapping up their season in Orange County with shows until the end of the month.
WALLKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

