Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Related
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
94.3 Lite FM
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open
With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regard to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location. Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the...
Eggbert: How a talking egg became a beloved Orange County holiday tradition
There are many holiday traditions in the Hudson Valley, from cutting down a fresh Christmas tree at a local farm, to visiting festively decorated historic homes. There are parades to attend, a visit with Santa for the kiddos, and of course, no holiday is complete without seeing Eggbert, the talking egg, in New Windsor. ...
New 2022 Holiday Hours Announced for Poughkeepsie Galleria
Like it or not, the holidays are upon us. Whether you're already neck deep in the holly jolly spirit or you've been putting off decorating your house for as long as you can, there's one thing we'll all need to face: holiday shopping. Luckily, the Poughkeepsie Galleria has just announced their new hours for the special season.
Facebook & Twitter Laying Off Over Nearly 1,500 New York Workers
Social media sites announced massive layoffs that will impact many Empire State residents. Twitter and Facebook both announced massive layoffs from offices in New York State. Twitter is separating 418 employees based at its office in New York City on West 17th Street, according to a WARN notice. The WARN...
7 Hotels in Poughkeepsie, New York Ranked Worst to Best
A lot of people travel to or through the Hudson Valley region of New York. If you or a relative need to stay in the Poughkeepsie area then you might want to check out these hotel ratings. The holidays are coming and people will be leaving the area but plenty...
New in Kingston: Another restaurant opens at Hutton Brickyards; Yarn Farm has yarn, wine
Kingston keeps on growing, welcoming new businesses left and right. This month, the city has welcomed two new restaurants and bars to the area: Edgewood Restaurant and Bar at Hutton Brickyards and the Yarn Farm Kingston on West Strand Street. Edgewood Restaurant and Bar. Hutton Brickyards is not just a...
Remember Waiting in Line at Filene’s at The Poughkeepsie Galleria to Get Concert Tickets?
Late last night I received a devastating email. Even though I am a VERIFIED FAN on Ticketmaster, I was still waitlisted for Taylor Swift tickets. Swift has a 3-night stay scheduled for Met Life Stadium in May and every show will likely sell out. Being put on the waitlist means...
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Holiday train show returns to the New York Botanical Garden
One of New York's beloved traditions, the holiday train show at the New York Botanical Garden is back.
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
Cracker Barrel in Saugerties?
Only having one in our area could be why some Saugerties residents have started asking if the chain restaurants might want to open their 10th location in town. According to the Saugerties Town Facebook page, one man posted a comment saying, "I think Saugerties needs an affordable place to eat and I think Cracker Barrel would be perfect!"
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
News 12
Flip Circus performs in Town of Wallkill
The Flip Circus is now performing under the big top in the Town of Wallkill at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Shows begin Friday at 7 p.m. The international cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and stunt drivers started their East Coast tour in March and are wrapping up their season in Orange County with shows until the end of the month.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0