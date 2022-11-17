SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s The Walking Dead series finale & The Walking Dead: Dead City spinoff coming next year. “I’ve been thinking about what you said,” Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) tells Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in tonight’s The Walking Dead series finale, “and if I can ever forgive you.” I can’t forgive you, even though I am so grateful you saved my son, even though I know that you’re trying,” she tells the man who brutally and gleefully battered her husband to death many seasons ago in the zombie apocalypse series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics....

20 MINUTES AGO