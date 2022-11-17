Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Impress your guests even more on Thanksgiving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While you’re working to perfect your signature recipes for Thanksgiving, it’s also great to keep your holiday décor in mind. Holiday décor can add a pop to your home while being simple and affordable, according to Connie Appelt and Anne Lockett with Molly Watson Designs.
KBTX.com
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
KBTX.com
Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
KBTX.com
Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A unique fundraiser for an area cat rescue organization turned out to be a smashing success. Tats4Cats on Sunday helped raise nearly $8,400 for Six Kittens Rescue. The goal was to only raise $1,000. Here’s the way it worked: For $50 supporters could choose a cat-themed...
KBTX.com
Tips to WOW your guests for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the holidays, the conversations are always about the food, but what about making sure your home is ready to welcome guests?. Lifestyle Magazine Editor Jennifer Satterfield stopped by The Three to give you a few tips. Satterfield suggests you declutter and clean the common areas,...
KBTX.com
Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit in Downtown Bryan is in full swing following the annual Lights On event Friday night. Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round. “It’s one of my favorite events we do every year. And...
KBTX.com
Santa Claus stops at Post Oak Mall for holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come to Aggieland. St. Nick has set up his workshop in Post Oak Mall to meet and greet families in College Station. Santa made his grand entrance on a four-wheeler and a big celebration took place with performances from the Lil Wranglers, A&M Consolidated Middle School Orchestra and the Pebble Creek Choir Cats.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Rugh joined First News at Four for a special edition of Free Music Friday on Nov. 18 from Downtown Bryan. Rugh highlighted his upcoming performance at Destination Bryan’s Lights On celebration. “I’ll be playing out on Bryan Avenue until about 9 o’clock and then...
KBTX.com
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
myfoxzone.com
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
Check Out This Texas Sized Christmas Experience! Santa’s Wonderland Is A Sight To See
Everyone is always looking for something new and exciting to take their families to each holiday season. Located between Austin and Houston in College Station you will find Santa's Wonderland. <a href="https://www.santas-wonderland.com/">Santa's Wonderland</a> opens November 12th and will remain through December 30th. There is something for the entire family at Santa's Wonderland.
KBTX.com
Dr. Al Wagner retiring from Aggie Rodeo after nearly 3 decades of service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Rodeo team has been around since 1919. It started as a student run organization and is now a competitive team. The man leading the team has done so for nearly 30 years, and he’s getting ready to hang it up. Out at Mancuso...
KBTX.com
Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup
DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Anna Kimber on winning the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition!. The College Station High School senior will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 23. The Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra...
KBTX.com
Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score...
KBTX.com
Kats fall to Southern Utah 17-7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston could not overcome five turnovers in a 17-7 loss to Southern Utah in the season finale at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (5-4) lost three fumbles and threw a pair of interceptions to close the FCS error with two consecutive losses. Sam Houston is moving up to FBS when it officially joins Conference USA next season.
sportstravelmagazine.com
College Station, Texas, Breaks Ground on Texas Independence Ballpark
Midtown in College Station, Texas, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand and more. “This is one of those things that further puts College Station on the map for the sports world, particularly from just...
KBTX.com
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
Comments / 0