Richlands, NC

WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
NEW BERN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man facing charges after crashing into church

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing a list of charges, including hit and run after an early morning crash. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police, officers responded to call about a car crashing into the First Presbyterian Church on S. 3rd St. around 2am on November 9. When they arrived, the driver of the car had left the scene.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville police looking for breaking and entering suspects

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last Friday. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at 10:32 p.m. at 226 Forlines Road. Officers are not sure if anything was stolen. Anyone with information about this case is asked...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina K9 officer has retired from their post but has not lost their handler. The Kinston Police Department says K9 Odin retired after seven years of service on Oct. 18th. The dog began his career in 2015 with his former partner, Officer James Best.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County bridge into Belhaven temporarily reopens

BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek that is undergoing preservation work has temporarily reopened. Some of the maintenance work on the bridge since it closed Nov. 9 has been completed early, allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic on Thursday. A contracting crew for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to reclose the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Police Department Activates “Holiday Task Force”

The New Bern Police Department will activate its annual “Holiday Task Force” on Nov. 25, 2022. The Holiday Task Force is a special deployment of officers to provide specific patrol in heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. Task force operations will begin the day after Thanksgiving and will run through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. The hours of deployment will vary based on seasonal activity and other factors, which may affect the special operation. The task force will be comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and others working in an undercover capacity to proactively monitor targeted areas for opportunistic crimes.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
GOLDSBORO, NC

