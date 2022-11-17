Read full article on original website
How Are Assets Divided in a Divorce in Idaho?
You could've had it all, but now you'll have to settle for half. That's the bitter truth about divorcing your once better half in Idaho. The two of you started out focused on sharing forever together, but now your sights are set on securing the home theater you payed for two years ago. And that 2022 Chevy Silverado ya'll just bought? You've got your eye on that bad boy, too.
Body of Missing Idaho Hunter Discovered After Extensive Search
A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit. The Butte County Sheriff’s...
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Largest Military Base in Montana
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Beware: The Shocking Most Dangerous Thanksgiving Food in Idaho
Most dangerous Thanksgiving food in Idaho?* If you’re thinking, "It's got to be turkey because turkey deep fryers are dangerous," guess again. This is something we learned the hard way at our own home a few years ago. Perhaps, you’ve ended up with the responsibility of preparing the family’s...
Why the president of the Western Energy Alliance says Biden ‘wants to kill American oil and gas’
President Joe Biden has threatened to shut down the nation’s coal-fired power plants, end domestic production of oil and gas leasing and has put up roadblocks for new natural gas pipelines. But at the same time, green energy advocates say he is not moving fast enough toward a transition away from fossil fuels.
Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents
The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Utah’s Lagoon Park Reveals Exciting Update About Mysterious New Coaster
Rumors about the ride that enthusiasts call “Steel Coaster 1” have been circulating for nearly five years. Lagoon finally answered one of the burning questions fans have had about the strange-looking ride. It's been seven years since Lagoon in Farmington, Utah introduced its last roller coaster. When Cannibal...
Story and Photos: Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Idaho Potato Sack Dress That was a Middle Finger to the Haters
There are a few ladies in showbusiness that are known for pushing boundaries, making a statement and some interesting outfit choices. Katie Perry, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Cher, and Miley Cyrus are the first few that come to mind. Back in the 50s Marilyn Monroe was clearing the way for powerful independent women.
13 Things You Think Are Illegal In Idaho But Aren’t
If we've gleaned anything from Don Corleone, you never side against the family. Grandma's cannoli recipe, the code to the safe, and mob hit request are three things you just don't share with outsiders. But even the Don had his limits with respect to what constituted a family affair. This...
The Latest iPhone Feature Proves Everyone in Idaho Needs One
Whether you are "Team iPhone" or not, one thing is for sure: Apple's latest update is a game changer for iPhone users across the globe. I'm a parent of three who is always on the go, so if you're like me, you probably aren't all that up-to-date on the latest trends in the tech world. At one point I was, but then kids happened and here we are.
US approves largest dam removal in history to save endangered salmon
A US agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in US history. Dam removal is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon and endangered...
