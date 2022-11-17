A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.

SOMERVILLE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO