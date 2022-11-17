Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Impress your guests even more on Thanksgiving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While you’re working to perfect your signature recipes for Thanksgiving, it’s also great to keep your holiday décor in mind. Holiday décor can add a pop to your home while being simple and affordable, according to Connie Appelt and Anne Lockett with Molly Watson Designs.
KBTX.com
Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit in Downtown Bryan is in full swing following the annual Lights On event Friday night. Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round. “It’s one of my favorite events we do every year. And...
KBTX.com
Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A unique fundraiser for an area cat rescue organization turned out to be a smashing success. Tats4Cats on Sunday helped raise nearly $8,400 for Six Kittens Rescue. The goal was to only raise $1,000. Here’s the way it worked: For $50 supporters could choose a cat-themed...
KBTX.com
Santa Claus stops at Post Oak Mall for holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come to Aggieland. St. Nick has set up his workshop in Post Oak Mall to meet and greet families in College Station. Santa made his grand entrance on a four-wheeler and a big celebration took place with performances from the Lil Wranglers, A&M Consolidated Middle School Orchestra and the Pebble Creek Choir Cats.
KBTX.com
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
KBTX.com
Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daddy Long Legs is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 18. Daddy Long Legs is a staff favorite who they feel has been overlooked because he might be considered just another black cat. But he has plenty of personality and is an avid cuddler.
KBTX.com
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
KBTX.com
The Salvation Army wants to help your family for Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to begin talking about Christmas and how we can help one another. Soon, those red buckets will be all over town raising funds for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Lieutenant Andrea Israel with the Salvation Army says individuals and...
KBTX.com
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Anna Kimber on winning the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition!. The College Station High School senior will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 23. The Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra...
KBTX.com
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
KBTX.com
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kagstv.com
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
wtaw.com
One Killed And Two Rescued Following The Collision Of A Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus And A Wrong Way SUV
A collision between a bus and a wrong way SUV Sunday during the midnight hour on the freeway near the Academy store killed the driver of the SUV, seriously injured a passenger in the SUV, and critically injured the driver of the bus. College Station police officer David Simmons says...
KBTX.com
:50 From the 50: Chase Lane
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019. The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.
KBTX.com
Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup
DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
