Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
mibiz.com
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
Growth in jobs, employment takes a break in October for Wisconsin
Wisconsin had almost 59,000 more jobs in October than a year earlier, according to the state labor department, but job numbers crept down slightly from September. The state’s unemployment rate inched up for the month, while labor force participation inched down, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reported. Department labor economists said they couldn’t pinpoint what was driving those changes.
mibiz.com
West Michigan executive survey: Talent, inflation pose critical hurdles to growth
Talent and labor availability, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are the biggest hurdles to growth for West Michigan executives, while many plan to turn to automation and price increases to mitigate those risks. Those are among the key findings of an Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan and MiBiz survey...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Development Projects Announced For Iron Mountain, Calumet
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
‘Data-rich, resource-poor.’ Why Michigan schools can be a ‘soft target’ for ransomware attacks
JACKSON, MI - When the South Redford School District became the target of a cyber attack earlier this fall after a staff member clicked on a malware link, Superintendent Jason Bobrovetski credited the swift work of cyber forensic experts and the district’s technology service providers for preventing the attack from “turning into something greater.”
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
seehafernews.com
One Year In, Wisconsin Communities Measure Impact of Infrastructure Law
This week marked the first anniversary of the signing of the federal infrastructure law. Groups pushing for support for Wisconsin towns and cities say implementation is providing hope overlooked areas will get the jolts they need. Zach Vruwink, deputy executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said so far,...
fox2detroit.com
State of Michigan offering extra $95 for food assistance for those receiving help this Thanksgiving
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Inflation is driving up the cost of our Thanksgiving meal plans but the state of Michigan is offering some help to families that already receive food assistance. We’re a week away from Thanksgiving, have you done your grocery shopping yet?. "It's ridiculous in there you...
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
State worker used job to help defraud unemployment insurance of more than $1 million: feds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker used her job to help bilk he government of more than $1 million through fraudulent claims, federal prosecutors said. Adelita Castillo Juarez, age 55, of Kent City, was indicted Thursday, Nov. 17 along with three others in the scheme.
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
Gas prices see significant drop in metro Detroit, could set Thanksgiving record
Gas prices in metro Detroit have dropped back below $4 per gallon for Thanksgiving week, according to AAA Michigan.
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car Covered With Snow in Michigan?
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One
Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
Senior housing community in Ottawa County completes $32 million expansion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Waterford Place, a senior housing community in Jenison, has completed a $32 million expansion that includes a four-story, 62-unit apartment building and 20 villas each containing two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a two-stall garage. The completion of this third phase of Waterford Place, The Glens South, was...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
