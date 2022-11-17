ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others

Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WausauPilot

Growth in jobs, employment takes a break in October for Wisconsin

Wisconsin had almost 59,000 more jobs in October than a year earlier, according to the state labor department, but job numbers crept down slightly from September. The state’s unemployment rate inched up for the month, while labor force participation inched down, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reported. Department labor economists said they couldn’t pinpoint what was driving those changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
mibiz.com

West Michigan executive survey: Talent, inflation pose critical hurdles to growth

Talent and labor availability, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are the biggest hurdles to growth for West Michigan executives, while many plan to turn to automation and price increases to mitigate those risks. Those are among the key findings of an Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan and MiBiz survey...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Development Projects Announced For Iron Mountain, Calumet

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Data-rich, resource-poor.’ Why Michigan schools can be a ‘soft target’ for ransomware attacks

JACKSON, MI - When the South Redford School District became the target of a cyber attack earlier this fall after a staff member clicked on a malware link, Superintendent Jason Bobrovetski credited the swift work of cyber forensic experts and the district’s technology service providers for preventing the attack from “turning into something greater.”
MICHIGAN STATE
seehafernews.com

One Year In, Wisconsin Communities Measure Impact of Infrastructure Law

This week marked the first anniversary of the signing of the federal infrastructure law. Groups pushing for support for Wisconsin towns and cities say implementation is providing hope overlooked areas will get the jolts they need. Zach Vruwink, deputy executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said so far,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One

Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE

