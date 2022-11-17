Read full article on original website
borderreport.com
Lawmakers: Immigrants can help aid U.S. healthcare crisis
WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– With an aging population and a shortage of all types of medical professionals, the U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe immigrants are part of the solution. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) says the nation is facing a shortage of up...
Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums
You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
Essence
This Couple Was Recognized By President Obama For Their Community Impact Work–Here Are Their Tips For Securing Funding For Your Mission Project
John & Pamela Gregory have launched a myriad of organizations aimed at empowering Black Americans, and they're sharing their success tips. 30 years ago, John & Pamela Gregory had $0 in funding when they set out to found an organization aimed at the advancement of underserved Black Americans. Today, they have raised millions in funding, assisted thousands in obtaining employment along with other sustaining resources typically unavailable in their communities.
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
CNET
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State
Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months
A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
Nurse practitioners seek to make permanent the power to prescribe drugs
Kentucky law requires advanced practice registered nurses to have a collaborative agreement with a medical doctor to prescribe controlled substances. It’s a requirement that they have worked for years to eliminate. In her final story for the Louisville Courier Journal, Sarah Ladd tells the story of Donna Isfort, an...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Wisconsin
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Support nurses and safe staffing ratios
Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
UnitedHealthcare to Help Millions of AARP Members Save on Hearing Aids
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- UnitedHealthcare is now administering AARP Hearing Solutions, helping make it easier and more affordable for millions of Americans to purchase prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006324/en/ UnitedHealthcare and AARP are working together to help make hearing aids more affordable and accessible for millions of AARP members, including prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) options. Source: UnitedHealthcare
Landry, 21 AGs push Biden administration to drop healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate
Louisiana’s attorney general announced Monday he is leading a coalition of 22 states that want the Biden administration to end a mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The 22 attorneys general have filed a petition that requests the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid […] The post Landry, 21 AGs push Biden administration to drop healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WSAW
Wisconsin public schools to receive record donation from Common School Fund
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Sarah Godlewski, Chair of the BCPL and State Treasurer, announced today that a record $52 million will be distributed to public schools across Wisconsin. This number represents a notable 27% increase from the 2022 distribution. The funds will be used by librarians and media specialists to...
Democrats refuse to examine ‘unacceptable’ veteran health care delays
House Democrats on Wednesday voted against a Republican demand for information related to how long veterans are waiting for care at the Department of Veterans Affairs, as complaints about lengthy delays at VA continue to pile up. Republicans brought up a "resolution of inquiry" from Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., at...
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
AMA
Creating “techquity” to bridge patients to health innovations
Despite the billions invested in medical technology innovations, health inequities continue to persist in the U.S., and the nation continues to experience the burden of chronic disease and high rates of death which could be avoided. A new report, however, suggests that a focus on creating equitable access, use and continued engagement with health tech could narrow these gaps.
HOPWA, the Federal AIDS Housing Program, Marks 30 Years
The following post on HIV.gov is written by Rita Harcrow, Director, Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dear HOPWA Grantees, Project Sponsors, and Friends,. On October 28, 2022, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program. The HOPWA...
33 New Jersey Hospitals Receive An ‘A’ Rating For Safety
Going to a hospital, generally speaking, is not something we try to do on a regular basis. In a best-case scenario, you're in a hospital because you need to see a specialist, or are visiting someone. Worst case you're seriously injured and in need of medical attention. I'm thankful that...
Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push
PHOENIX (AP) — The Indian Health Service announced Thursday that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate, under a new vaccine strategy. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19...
