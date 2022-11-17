ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

JSO stages third annual community carol

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwInf_0jEweFhb00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Bring your instruments or come and sing along for an evening of carols.

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) encourages musicians of all levels to join in holiday music-making on Tuesday, December 6 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. in the lobby of the JSO office for the third annual community carol jam!

The office is located at 416 Main Street, in downtown Johnstown.

City of Johnstown hosting fourth annual Christmas Market

Sheet music and chairs will be provided during the event. Music Director James Blachly will direct the carols for the evening. You can find sheet music and lyrics in advance of the event here.

The JSO began the Community Carol Jam tradition in 2019 and nearly fifty musicians from kids to seniors of all levels played and sang along. The festive event continues by popular demand. Members of Community Strings and the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra join in as well.

“This event has become an annual tradition with our friends and neighbors and is a great way to enjoy the holiday season through music,” Music Director James Blachly said. “Anyone is welcome to come play, sing or participate as an audience member. Come be a part of the holiday spirit!”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“Moving our offices downtown has created a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with the members of our community more directly,” Executive Director Erin Codey said. “We are thrilled to be holding our Carol Jam in the lobby of our building, right in the middle of downtown! We really feel like we are in our Hometown!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

HOLIDAY PARADE, FESTIVAL A SUCCESS ON FRIDAY

Last night was the kickoff of the holiday season in Indiana County with the It’s A Wonderful Life Holiday Parade and Festival in Downtown Indiana. (The Christmas Tree in IRMC Park lights up to kick off the holiday season. Photo by Kris Mellinger) The parade was one of the...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Families meet with Santa in a sensory safe environment in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s almost Christmas time in central Pennsylvania and that means it’s time to get your Christmas lists into Santa. On Sunday afternoon the Central PA Autism Community held an event at the Blair County Convention Center for families dealing with autism and differing abilities to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus in […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Gallitzin to get into the spirit with ‘A Small Town Christmas’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Gallitzin community will be making it feel like Christmas with their “A Small Town Christmas” event. The community will see a wide variety of craft vendors, music, a scavenger hunt, a Christmas parade, and many more Christmas-themed activities on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the event kicks off at 10 a.m. […]
GALLITZIN, PA
WTAJ

City of Johnstown hosting fourth annual Christmas Market

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) —With Christmas spirit in the air, The City of Johnstown is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual Christmas Market. The return of the market will take place on Dec. 2 and 3rd surrounding Central Park and Discovering Johnstown’s “Hometown Christmas.” Vendors will be set up with crafts, food, jewelry, seasonal gifts […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona soup kitchen to host “Souper” fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society soup kitchen of Altoona is hosting a fundraiser next week. The “Souper” fundraiser is selling $8 tickets. These tickers will get you a quart of wedding soup and a loaf of Italian bread. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County school district works to spread joy this holiday season

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – More than 100 boxes were packed full of toys, crafts and activities by a Cambria County school district. It’s the culmination of a friendly competition between homeroom classes in the Cambria Heights School District. The classes had the goal to bring smiles and comfort to children in area hospitals. These […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

On November 3, 2022, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
wtae.com

Striking Post-Gazette workers picket wedding reception

PITTSBURGH — Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took their picket line to the street outside the Duquesne Club Friday afternoon. They say Post-Gazette owner John Block was holding a wedding reception inside. The group set up a giant inflatable rat that they say sends a message to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Everett National Honor Society helps families through a service project

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Everett National Honor Society made some families’ Thanksgiving holiday a little brighter through their first-ever Trot to the Turkey Table project. This initiative is part of the society’s “service” tenets. Through collaborations, students and staff came up with the idea to help families receive Thanksgiving meals. All week, the students […]
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County fire department gets over $500k in funding

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Just over a half-million in funding will help a Somerset County volunteer fire company with upgrades regarding its biggest fundraising event. Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset/Bedford) said Monday that the New Centerville Rural Volunteer Fire Company in Rockwood was getting funds for its Farmer’s and Thresherman’s Jubilee fundraiser. The money will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Community comes together after family loses home in a fire

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -A community is coming together to help a veteran and his family who recently lost their home in a fire. Caleb Wagner served in the army for about five years. “I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to all different kinds of countries,” Caleb said. He has medically retired about […]
ALEXANDRIA, PA
WTAJ

Brian Morden Foundation get’s first look at new statue

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Officials with the Brian Morden Foundation are getting an up-close look at the gold ribbon statue that will be in Mansion Park. The foundation serves as a support system and awareness campaign for childhood cancer. The statue will honor the organization’s late founder Dawn Morden. The gold ribbon is a […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Black Moshannon State Park hosting Science Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Black Moshannon State Park will be hosting a Science Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – Noon the park will be hosting several events that are geared towards aged 7-12. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be running the event. While the program is geared […]
GALLITZIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. William “Billy” Garasich Jr, 30, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a beard, and a cross tattoo on his right forearm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy