Gainesville, FL

FanSided

Georgia fans mock Tennessee mercilessly for losing to South Carolina

Georgia Bulldogs fans poked fun at the Tennessee Volunteers after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Georgia Bulldogs had an SEC Championship Game berth all secured prior to Week 12 of the season. That happened after they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers back in Week 10. Despite that, the Volunteers still had a chance to make the College Football Playoff. All they needed to do was win out in what was a winnable schedule.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

Miami (Fla.) Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins has committed to Auburn. Jenkins announced his decision on Saturday after leading Miami Central to a 34-30 playoff win over Northwestern Friday night. Jenkins had been committed to Florida International since July. “I love it at Auburn, man,” Jenkins told Auburn Live. “The fans,...
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Tennessee QB, Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Sunday. Hooker sustained the season-ending injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 63-38 loss to South Carolina. On an option play, Hooker...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Kirby Smart Previews Georgia Tech

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will close out their 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Fresh off their final SEC game of the season, becoming the first team since Alabama in the late 2000s to have consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the ...
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

South Carolina fans create intimidating atmosphere at Williams-Brice Stadium

The energy was electric at Williams-Brice Stadium. No. 24 South Carolina was less than five minutes away from taking down No. 6 Georgia in an early September game. “We felt like going into the game, it was a game we could win if we played well,” former quarterback Perry Orth said. “It was a game we needed to win after getting our butts whooped versus Texas A&M a couple of weeks prior.”
COLUMBIA, SC

