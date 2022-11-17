‘Influential People, Positions' Impact Chance for Fair Trial, Argue Defense Attorneys for Aaron Dean

Read full article on original website
KTRE
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Woman Arrested, Court Docs Describe ‘Elaborate Sweetheart Swindle'
A Fort Worth woman is behind bars after court documents describe an “elaborate sweetheart swindle” in which investigators say Lorraine Rew conned an elderly Indiana man into sending her more than $1 million. An affidavit filed in Tarrant County Tuesday outlines a saga that began on Twitter where...
dallasexpress.com
Bomb Threat Evacuates Dallas County Courts Building
The Dallas County courts building was evacuated after receiving a report of a bomb threat on Friday morning. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building at 8:10 a.m. on November 18. In response, officers evacuated the building and secured the building perimeter. The FBI brought in bomb-sniffing canine units to investigate the area.
keranews.org
Collin County DA recorded an employee without her knowledge — and her attorneys are crying foul
And that has raised some eyebrows. KERA obtained a section of a 2006 Collin County handbook, which says employees are “not allowed to film, record or tape in any format, a conversation or activity taking place on county property or where county business is being performed, unless you inform and obtain the consent of all parties to the conversation or activity.”
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7, at Fort Worth home and then burying their bodies
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the...
dallasexpress.com
Local Special-Needs Student’s Death Linked to Illegal Restraint
Fort Worth police disclosed to a local news outlet that employees of the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) restrained a special needs student last year in a manner that may have caused his death. Xavier Hernandez, a 21-year-old FWISD student, reportedly diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, attended Boulevard Heights,...
'Love to our friends at Club Q': Dallas organizations respond to deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub
DALLAS — LGBTQ+ organizations and notable figures across the country are sending love and honor for victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The community is mourning five people that were killed and at least 25 others that were injured. That's in addition...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists Attack Dallas Police Oversight Board They Helped Create
Some Dallas activists who fought for community police oversight turned against the board they helped create this week. Some called for the resignation of the chairman they once supported. Chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare said some improvements are needed in the oversight program, but he and other board members defend the work...
fox4news.com
Friends, family of Dallas hospital shooting victim remember their 'angel on earth'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Saturday, family members and friends of a Methodist Dallas Medical Center social worker celebrated her life nearly one month after she and a nurse were ambushed and killed while checking on a patient. For the first time since Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed, her family is talking...
Dallas police officer arrested, charged with aggravated assault and fired, department says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the department said Friday. The DPD said officer Anthony Heims was arrested on Friday and has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. Police sources say Heims has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading police on a high-speed chase in Dallas County. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Faces Months of Recovery After Weekend Shooting That Injured Four in Fort Worth
A Fort Worth mother is waiting to learn whether her 13-year-old will ever walk again after he was one of four people shot near Lake Worth Saturday in a seemingly random attack. “We're just trying to get through it. We were told that Junior might not be able to walk....
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
WFAA
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
Human smuggler admits to working with Juárez Cartel
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop leads to a human smuggling arrest after the driver says he was working for the Juárez Cartel, transporting undocumented migrants to Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a black Nissan Armada for speeding on US 287 […]
cbs7.com
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash in Reeves County. The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.
Dallas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested on a family-violence assault charge this week, officials announced Friday. Officer Javier Granados was arrested Thursday. He faces a charge of assault (family violence), a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. The arrest stemmed...
