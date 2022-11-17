ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

‘Influential People, Positions' Impact Chance for Fair Trial, Argue Defense Attorneys for Aaron Dean

By Lili Zheng
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bomb Threat Evacuates Dallas County Courts Building

The Dallas County courts building was evacuated after receiving a report of a bomb threat on Friday morning. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building at 8:10 a.m. on November 18. In response, officers evacuated the building and secured the building perimeter. The FBI brought in bomb-sniffing canine units to investigate the area.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Collin County DA recorded an employee without her knowledge — and her attorneys are crying foul

And that has raised some eyebrows. KERA obtained a section of a 2006 Collin County handbook, which says employees are “not allowed to film, record or tape in any format, a conversation or activity taking place on county property or where county business is being performed, unless you inform and obtain the consent of all parties to the conversation or activity.”
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years

Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Special-Needs Student’s Death Linked to Illegal Restraint

Fort Worth police disclosed to a local news outlet that employees of the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) restrained a special needs student last year in a manner that may have caused his death. Xavier Hernandez, a 21-year-old FWISD student, reportedly diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, attended Boulevard Heights,...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activists Attack Dallas Police Oversight Board They Helped Create

Some Dallas activists who fought for community police oversight turned against the board they helped create this week. Some called for the resignation of the chairman they once supported. Chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare said some improvements are needed in the oversight program, but he and other board members defend the work...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading police on a high-speed chase in Dallas County. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggler admits to working with Juárez Cartel

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop leads to a human smuggling arrest after the driver says he was working for the Juárez Cartel, transporting undocumented migrants to Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a black Nissan Armada for speeding on US 287 […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy