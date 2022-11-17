ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here’s where Colorado’s facial hair loyalties lie, according to study

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdWke_0jEwda0X00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – To some, it’s been a topic of discussion reserved solely for the grizzly and gruff, but following the recent release of a pristinely trimmed study, both beard-havers and have-nots from across Colorado can now weigh in on regional stances regarding facial hair fashion.

The month leading into December carries the nickname “No Shave November,” which is a reference to the month-long preserving of the hair that grows from one’s face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Um4As_0jEwda0X00
(Credit: Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

With the colder months comes a need to bundle up, and for those capable of cultivating a natural face warmer, known alternatively as a beard or mustache, November is the month for building your facial hair’s wintry foundations.

7 ways to stay fit during winter in Colorado

Experts over at StyleSeat , realizing that there are differences in approaches to this follicle-focused art form, have broken down the favorite beard and mustache style that the residents of each state hold aloft and which ones that belong in a clog in the drain of your sink.

Where Colorado’s facial hair loyalties lie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCUDX_0jEwda0X00
(Credit: James Knowler/Getty Images)

When it comes to the national consensus, StyleSeat’s study revealed that the most popular beard styles are as follows:

  • The Goatee
  • The Full Beard
  • Mutton Chops
  • Chin Straps

Coloradans didn’t veer too far from the median on this vector with full beards winning the most popular beard style for the Centennial State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcgY1_0jEwda0X00
(Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

According to the national consensus, the most popular mustache styles are:

  • English
  • Pencil
  • Lampshade

Coloradans again stuck with the pack regarding the style of facial covering that naturally forms just above the average male mouth. The study showed that the state’s favorite style was English.

6 Centennial State-focused podcasts to inform aspiring Coloradans

There is a wide array of occurrences that could lead to the loss of your facial hair during the time of year when it’s needed most.

So, for those of you maintaining your beard, mustache or patch of soul, be sure to keep your trimmer charged, your facial hair hydrated and always be ready to provide “beard-motional support” for those still striving to join the non-shaving masses this November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
94kix.com

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado

MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Jill

Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record

This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy