California State

Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years

For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. “During the 2023 Session, the Oregon Senate will be a force for positive change into every corner of the state,” Wagner said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on our culture of inclusion and openness — across the aisle and across the state — to make sure that Oregonians across the state feel represented and supported by the work we do.”
Oregon gun rights group sues state leaders over Measure 114

The Oregon Firearms Federation is suing state leaders over a gun control measure recently approved by voters. The federal lawsuit, filed late Friday in Oregon’s U.S. District Court, primarily takes issue with Measure 114′s ban on magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “The reason...
As COVID, flu and RSV collide, some California hospitals are at capacity

During a press briefing, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly warned that people should exercise caution when gathering for Thanksgiving, and should do their part to reduce strain on hospital systems. He said that wastewater surveillance shows rising COVID transmission in communities across the state. “Although the...
OSU receives federal grant to study climate change impacts on two key ocean species

The goal of the four-year project is to understand the many impacts these stressors have in order to help fisheries and local agencies prepare for the future. Research will focus along the coast from Northern California up through Washington. Researchers will look at new and existing data to determine how sensitive these species are to climate-induced changes.
