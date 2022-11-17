Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years
For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. “During the 2023 Session, the Oregon Senate will be a force for positive change into every corner of the state,” Wagner said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on our culture of inclusion and openness — across the aisle and across the state — to make sure that Oregonians across the state feel represented and supported by the work we do.”
ijpr.org
Tue 8:30 | Rogue Advocates publishes an owner's manual for Oregon planning processes
Maybe you never envisioned testifying before your community's planning commission, but you might want to, to have input on plans for new buildings and other land uses near you. Oregon's statewide land-use planning system prioritizes the preservation of farm and forest land, which may be great if you do NOT...
ijpr.org
Oregon gun rights group sues state leaders over Measure 114
The Oregon Firearms Federation is suing state leaders over a gun control measure recently approved by voters. The federal lawsuit, filed late Friday in Oregon’s U.S. District Court, primarily takes issue with Measure 114′s ban on magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “The reason...
ijpr.org
As COVID, flu and RSV collide, some California hospitals are at capacity
During a press briefing, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly warned that people should exercise caution when gathering for Thanksgiving, and should do their part to reduce strain on hospital systems. He said that wastewater surveillance shows rising COVID transmission in communities across the state. “Although the...
ijpr.org
OSU receives federal grant to study climate change impacts on two key ocean species
The goal of the four-year project is to understand the many impacts these stressors have in order to help fisheries and local agencies prepare for the future. Research will focus along the coast from Northern California up through Washington. Researchers will look at new and existing data to determine how sensitive these species are to climate-induced changes.
ijpr.org
Officials break ground for affordable housing at Almeda Fire site in Phoenix
A state-funded project to bring back affordable housing in the Rogue Valley broke ground this week. The communities of Phoenix and Talent were both hit hard by the 2020 Almeda Fire, and manufactured home communities suffered significant damages. The state purchased 140 modular home units in June of last year...
Comments / 0